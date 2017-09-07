Geschreven op 9-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders

NBC News journalist Mariana Atencio has traveled the world from Haiti to Hong Kong. In her TEDx talk, Mariana tells us how the people she’s met along the way and her own immigrant experience have taught her that the only thing we all have in common is being human. Get ready to ‘get human’ and embrace what makes you different! Take a stand to defend your race: the human race!

Mariana Atencio is a Peabody Award-winning journalist, currently a national correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. The Huffington Post called her ‘our Latina Christiane Amanpour’ and Jorge Ramos wrote: ‘Mariana is the next-gen voice for Latinos breaking all barriers.’ Mariana is known for combining in-studio work and high profile interviews like Pope Francis, with tenacious field reporting all over the world, covering youth-led protests in places like Ferguson, Mexico, Haiti and Hong Kong.

