Anders Bekeken

TED Talks: The Era of Blind Faith in Big Data Must End by Cathy O’Neil

Geschreven op 8-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders
Pin It

Algorithms decide who gets a loan, who gets a job interview, who gets insurance and much more — but they don’t automatically make things fair.

Mathematician and data scientist Cathy O’Neil coined a term for algorithms that are secret, important and harmful: “weapons of math destruction.” Learn more about the hidden agendas behind the formulas.

See also: TED Talks: Mathematics and Sex by Clio Cresswell – TED Talks: The Secret To Living Longer May Be Your Social Life by Susan Pinker – TED Talks: A Practical Way to Help the Homeless Find Work and Safety by Richard J. Berry – TED Talks: What the World needs Now by Jamie Oliver – TED Talks: The Business Logic of Sustainability by Ray Anderson – TED Talks: Vision for Zero Emissions by Bill Gates – TED Talks: A New Ecosystem For Electric Cars by Shai Agassi – TED Talks: Architecture That Repairs Itself by Rachel Armstrong – TED Talks: Our Natural Sleep Cycle by Jessa Gamble – TED Talks: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce – TED Talks in the Field: Using Our Practical Wisdom by Barry Schwartz – TED Talks: Life Science in Prison and Conserving the Canopy by Nalini Nadkarni – TED Talks: One-Man Orchestra Of The Imagination by Andrew Bird – TED Talks: Fighting Local Warming by Yossi Vardi – TED Talks Cannes: On Global Population Growth by Hans Rosling – TED Talks: The Blue Economy System Design by Gunter Pauli

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.724)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (660)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (406)
  • Design (222)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.095)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.741)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (22)
  • Gezondheid (285)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (285)
  • Iets anders (335)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.584)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (162)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (203)
  • Vakantie (74)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (866)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • TED Talks: The Era of Blind Faith in Big Data Must End by Cathy O’Neil
  • Het Eerste Cradle to Cradle Viaduct van Nederland: Circulair Viaduct by VolkerWessels
  • Sportcentrum Oudenrijn in Utrecht Voorzien Van 470 Zonnepanelen by New Solar
  • Energiefonds Utrecht: 21 Miljoen Euro voor Energietransitie Utrechtse Bedrijven
  • Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Superfood by Ronnie de Jonge
  • Zonnepanelen op Alle Scholen in Nederland by Schooldakrevolutie
  • Praktijkconferentie Zonne-Energie Noord-Holland: Zon Heeft de Toekomst
  • Pink Ribbon: Pink Ribbon Armband 2017
  • TED Talks: Mathematics and Sex by Clio Cresswell
  • De Cradle to Cradle Rotonde Steyl in Venlo: De Meest Duurzame Rotonde van Nederland
  • The Amsterdam Circular Challenge 2017 Award Event by Clean Capital
  • Nacht van de Circulaire Economie by Planbureau voor de Leefomgeving
  • TED Talks: After Watching This, Your Brain Will Not Be The Same by Lara Boyd
  • Shenzhen North Station Urban Design by Mecanoo
  • TED Talks: The Secret To Living Longer May Be Your Social Life by Susan Pinker
  • Transport en Logistiek Nederland (TLN): Alleen Nog Elektrisch Transport in Binnensteden in 2025
  • Koningin Máxima bij Congres Gender & Gezondheid by WOMEN Inc.
  • Pink Ribbon: Borstkankersymposium Tijd Om Te Kiezen en Middagsymposium Kanker en Arbeid
  • Pink Ribbon: Borstkanker Bij Mannen – Bewust Beter Voorbereid
  • Pink Ribbon: Symposium Vrouw en Kanker, Hoe Kom Ik Weer in Mijn Kracht

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com