TED Talks: How To Gain Control of Your Free Time by Laura Vanderkam

9-9-2017
There are 168 hours in each week. How do we find time for what matters most? Time management expert Laura Vanderkam studies how busy people spend their lives, and she’s discovered that many of us drastically overestimate our commitments each week, while underestimating the time we have to ourselves.

She offers a few practical strategies to help find more time for what matters to us, so we can “build the lives we want in the time we’ve got.”

