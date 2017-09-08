Iets anders Geschreven op 8-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Plants have their own mechanisms to defend themselves against diseases and pests. Plant pathologist Dr Ronnie de Jonge (UU) is looking for ways to boost this natural ability in order to create super crops. Do we need this technology to feed future generations?

Natural food is kind of a myth, when you think about it. The public doesn’t accept genetically modified foods, but we need them if we want to feed the world. So how do we move on?

Dr. Ronnie de Jonge (UU) will discuss this in his upcoming lecture Superfood on Thursday September 14th 2017 (17:30) at Green Office Utrecht.

