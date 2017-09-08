Anders Bekeken

Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Superfood by Ronnie de Jonge

Geschreven op 8-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Iets anders
Pin It

Plants have their own mechanisms to defend themselves against diseases and pests. Plant pathologist Dr Ronnie de Jonge (UU) is looking for ways to boost this natural ability in order to create super crops. Do we need this technology to feed future generations?

Natural food is kind of a myth, when you think about it.  The public doesn’t accept genetically modified foods, but we need them if we want to feed the world. So how do we move on?

Dr. Ronnie de Jonge (UU) will discuss this in his upcoming lecture Superfood on Thursday September 14th 2017 (17:30) at Green Office Utrecht.

See also: Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Mens, Milieu en Meerwaarde – Herman Wijffels tijdens de lezing Mens, Milieu en Meerwaarde –Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Hacking Global Warming by Frank van Rijnsoever

1 Reactie »

Één Reactie

  1. Mattie zegt:

    8 september 2017 om 11:07 | Permalink

    Superfood I Can’t See by SuperfoodJunk

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.724)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (660)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (406)
  • Design (222)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.095)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.741)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (22)
  • Gezondheid (285)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (285)
  • Iets anders (335)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.584)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (162)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (203)
  • Vakantie (74)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (866)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • TED Talks: The Era of Blind Faith in Big Data Must End by Cathy O’Neil
  • Het Eerste Cradle to Cradle Viaduct van Nederland: Circulair Viaduct by VolkerWessels
  • Sportcentrum Oudenrijn in Utrecht Voorzien Van 470 Zonnepanelen by New Solar
  • Energiefonds Utrecht: 21 Miljoen Euro voor Energietransitie Utrechtse Bedrijven
  • Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Superfood by Ronnie de Jonge
  • Zonnepanelen op Alle Scholen in Nederland by Schooldakrevolutie
  • Praktijkconferentie Zonne-Energie Noord-Holland: Zon Heeft de Toekomst
  • Pink Ribbon: Pink Ribbon Armband 2017
  • TED Talks: Mathematics and Sex by Clio Cresswell
  • De Cradle to Cradle Rotonde Steyl in Venlo: De Meest Duurzame Rotonde van Nederland
  • The Amsterdam Circular Challenge 2017 Award Event by Clean Capital
  • Nacht van de Circulaire Economie by Planbureau voor de Leefomgeving
  • TED Talks: After Watching This, Your Brain Will Not Be The Same by Lara Boyd
  • Shenzhen North Station Urban Design by Mecanoo
  • TED Talks: The Secret To Living Longer May Be Your Social Life by Susan Pinker
  • Transport en Logistiek Nederland (TLN): Alleen Nog Elektrisch Transport in Binnensteden in 2025
  • Koningin Máxima bij Congres Gender & Gezondheid by WOMEN Inc.
  • Pink Ribbon: Borstkankersymposium Tijd Om Te Kiezen en Middagsymposium Kanker en Arbeid
  • Pink Ribbon: Borstkanker Bij Mannen – Bewust Beter Voorbereid
  • Pink Ribbon: Symposium Vrouw en Kanker, Hoe Kom Ik Weer in Mijn Kracht

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com