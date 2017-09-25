Anders Bekeken

Climate 101: Renewable Energy by National Geographic

Geschreven op 25-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders
There are many benefits to using renewable energy resources, but what is it exactly? From solar to wind, find out more about alternative energy, the fastest-growing source of energy in the world–and how we can use it to combat climate change.

See also: The Basics of Climate Change: Climate 101 with Bill Nye, the Science Guy – The Solutions Project: How 139 Countries Can Hit 100% Renewable Energy – The Renewable Energy Documentary by Modern Marvels – Causes and Effects of Climate Change by National Geographic

