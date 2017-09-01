Anders Bekeken

Five Insane Future Car Concepts 2017 by I’m From Future

Geschreven op 1-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders
The Airbus Pop.up is an electric two-seater that can be airlifted by a drone. The car has a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles.). The Volkswagen Sedric artificial intelligence will allow it to find its own parking spot, drop kids off at an extracurricular activity, and pick up packages.

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0  showcases Nissan’s ProPilot system that allows vehicles to drive autonomously on highways at speeds up to 62 mph. The Rinspeed Oasis has an actual garden, complete with Bonsai trees and radishes.

The Honda NeuV  concept comes with artificial intelligence that can “read human emotions” to improve the driving experience.

4 Reacties »

4 Reacties

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    1 september 2017 om 12:39 | Permalink

    Five Future Buses You Must See

    We are present you vision for the future buses. They look so cool and smart on the street. Some of them have no driver.

    The Olli Concept Bus, Mercedes Benz Future Bus, Transit Elevated Bus, Navya Arma and the Volvo Concept.

    GE Ecomagination: The Zero Emission Electric Bus of the Future

  2. Erik van Erne zegt:

    1 september 2017 om 12:57 | Permalink

    Top 10 Future Bus Concepts: Futuristic Buses

    1. Willie
    2. Credo E Bone
    3. Mercedez
    4. Setra Coach
    5. Transit Elevated Bus
    6. Miroslav Dorotcin
    7. Iveco ELLISUP
    8. Razan Hydrobus
    9. Toyota
    10. Xoupir

  3. Erik van Erne zegt:

    1 september 2017 om 13:01 | Permalink

    Worlds Top 8 Future Trucks & Buses 2025

  4. Erik van Erne zegt:

    1 september 2017 om 13:04 | Permalink

    Future Bus Neoplan Aero 24-7 Aerodynamic High Efficiency Coach

