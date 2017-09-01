Five Insane Future Car Concepts 2017 by I’m From FutureGeschreven op 1-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders
The Airbus Pop.up is an electric two-seater that can be airlifted by a drone. The car has a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles.). The Volkswagen Sedric artificial intelligence will allow it to find its own parking spot, drop kids off at an extracurricular activity, and pick up packages.
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 showcases Nissan’s ProPilot system that allows vehicles to drive autonomously on highways at speeds up to 62 mph. The Rinspeed Oasis has an actual garden, complete with Bonsai trees and radishes.
The Honda NeuV concept comes with artificial intelligence that can “read human emotions” to improve the driving experience.
