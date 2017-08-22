ReCycle was born in 2008 to restore old bikes, customizing them according to the needs and desires of the owners.

In 2013 the first prototype of Cargo Bike was created starting from an old ’90s MTB frame. After three years of testing a steel structure that can be easily adapted to any MTB frame was designed.

Using only 3 tubes to reduce the welds, we were able to improve the precision and to obtain an even distribution of the load. In 2016 we designed a new frame and the first production batch started.

The frame has a clean and balanced design, typical of traditional Italian steel bikes. By keeping the geometry similar to the original MTB frame it is possible to obtain a fast-turning, efficient bike that suits any customer. The frames are available in two different variants: Bronte, light and easy to handle, e Bronte XL, with a bigger loading space.

Bronte has a higher center of gravity, making it very agile and a loading space of 490mm perfect to transport your daily shopping, kids, dogs, etcetera. Bronte XL, as the name suggests, has a bigger loading space of 700mm: perfect for those who professionally deliver goods by bike.

REcycle is an italian artisanal workshop that since september 2016 is producing cargo bicycles recycling old mountain bike frames. Each bicycle is unique, bringing together the story of the recycled bike frame and a new CNC-machined front loading, designed with only three bent tubes to reduce welding and improve robustness.

REcycle‘s design is inspired by the old italian frame building tradition: small tube diameters, smooth welds and classic triangles. each bicycle is handmade in the workshop, based on the specific request of the customer regarding geometries, accessories and color.

