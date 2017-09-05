The Award Event of the Amsterdam Circular Challenge will take place on Wednesday afternoon September 27 at Prodock Amsterdam.

The event marks the highlight of the three circular challenges set by Clean Capital: Biomass Feedstock, CO2 Feedstock and Digital Solutions.

At the event, the six finalist startups get the opportunity to rock the stage and share their vision with an audience of industry experts in the Amsterdam circular economy. Next to that, you will have the opportunity to deep-dive into one of the challenges during a workshop with the startups, experts of the partnering organisations and other participants from the Amsterdam circular economy ecosystem.

The jury led by Jacqueline Cramer, will select and award the three start-ups that have the best solution for one of the circular challenges in Amsterdam. The three winners will be offered free working facilities, resources, support and coaching, digital data and access to the network of CleanCapital and the city of Amsterdam.

Challenge 1 Biomass Feedstock: The port of Amsterdam is a hub for urban and inter-regional waste streams. We are looking for innovative technologies and processes that can turn biomass residues and waste into valuable feedstock, with a business model that can be profitable in less than 5 years.

Challenge 2 CO2 Feedstock: Amsterdam emits a significant volume of CO2, particularly due to its waste incineration and water treatment facilities, at 99.9% purity. We’re interested in technologies that can harvest and convert this CO2 into a form which can be used for products and industrial processes, or upgrade its purity for potential users. Combinations with hydrogen gas or other fuels are welcome. Click on the video for more information about this challenge.

Challenge 3 Digital Solutions: Industry and society are becoming increasingly data-driven. We’re looking for start-ups that can make use of data, connectivity and smart algorithms as a basis for circular economy products, -services and infrastructure. Whether this is done by gathering existing data from the city operators and big data sources, or by installing sensors, machine learning or artificial intelligence; we are open to your unique suggestions!