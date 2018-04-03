Hergebruik-Kringloop Geschreven op 3-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe was launched as the first dedicated exhibition for plastics recycling in mainland Europe. The free to attend conference and exhibition has firmly established itself as the focal point of plastics recycling in Europe.

The biggest names in recycled materials, recycling machinery and services will be on display, showing the latest innovation from this exciting industry.

The informative and inspiring free conference with key industry figures will address the latest opportunities and challenges that face the plastic recycling industry in Europe.

Until recent year’s the plastics recycling industry has had a relatively low profile with more than 50% of plastics in Europe being sent to landfill every year. PRS aims to change this situation and to put more focus on pressing issues within the plastics recycling industry.

If you are a brand owner, retailer, converter, packaging manufacturer or consumer of recycled material then this event is for you. If you are involved the recycling and reprocessing of industrial, commercial, agricultural, post-consumer or ocean plastic, then this event is for you. Plastics Recycling Show Europe in Amsterdam will take place on 24th-25th April 2018

