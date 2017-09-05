Geschreven op 5-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Gezondheid

The Italian island of Sardinia has more than six times as many centenarians as the mainland and ten times as many as North America. Why?

According to longevity researcher Susan Pinker, it’s not a sunny disposition or a low-fat, gluten-free diet that keeps the islanders alive so long — it’s their emphasis on close personal relationships and face-to-face interactions.

Learn more about super longevity as Pinker explains what it takes to live to 100 and beyond.

