Anders Bekeken

TED Talks: Mathematics and Sex by Clio Cresswell

Geschreven op 6-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Gezondheid
Pin It

Mathematics and sex are deeply intertwined. From using mathematics to reveal patterns in our sex lives, to using sex to prime our brain for certain types of problems, to understanding them both in terms of the evolutionary roots of our brain, Dr Clio Cresswell shares her insight into it all.

Dr Clio Cresswell is a Senior Lecturer in Mathematics at The University of Sydney researching the evolution of mathematical thought and the role of mathematics in society. Born in England, she spent part of her childhood on a Greek island, and was then schooled in the south of France where she studied Visual Art. At eighteen she simultaneously discovered the joys of Australia and mathematics, following on to win the University Medal and complete a PhD in mathematics at The University of New South Wales.

Communicating mathematics is her field and passion. Clio has appeared on panel shows commenting, debating and interviewing; authored book reviews and opinion pieces; joined breakfast radio teams and current affair programs; always there highlighting the mathematical element to our lives. She is author of Mathematics and Sex.

See also: TED Talks: The Secret To Living Longer May Be Your Social Life by Susan Pinker – TED Talks: A Practical Way to Help the Homeless Find Work and Safety by Richard J. Berry – TED Talks: What the World needs Now by Jamie Oliver – TED Talks: The Business Logic of Sustainability by Ray Anderson – TED Talks: Vision for Zero Emissions by Bill Gates – TED Talks: A New Ecosystem For Electric Cars by Shai Agassi – TED Talks: Architecture That Repairs Itself by Rachel Armstrong – TED Talks: Our Natural Sleep Cycle by Jessa Gamble – TED Talks: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce – TED Talks in the Field: Using Our Practical Wisdom by Barry Schwartz – TED Talks: Life Science in Prison and Conserving the Canopy by Nalini Nadkarni – TED Talks: One-Man Orchestra Of The Imagination by Andrew Bird – TED Talks: Fighting Local Warming by Yossi Vardi – TED Talks Cannes: On Global Population Growth by Hans Rosling – TED Talks: The Blue Economy System Design by Gunter Pauli

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.720)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (660)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (405)
  • Design (222)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.095)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.736)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (284)
  • Goed Doel (112)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (285)
  • Iets anders (333)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.584)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (162)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (202)
  • Vakantie (74)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (866)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • TED Talks: Mathematics and Sex by Clio Cresswell
  • De Cradle to Cradle Rotonde Steyl in Venlo: De Meest Duurzame Rotonde van Nederland
  • The Amsterdam Circular Challenge 2017 Award Event by Clean Capital
  • Nacht van de Circulaire Economie by Planbureau voor de Leefomgeving
  • TED Talks: After Watching This, Your Brain Will Not Be The Same by Lara Boyd
  • Shenzhen North Station Urban Design by Mecanoo
  • TED Talks: The Secret To Living Longer May Be Your Social Life by Susan Pinker
  • Transport en Logistiek Nederland (TLN): Alleen Nog Elektrisch Transport in Binnensteden in 2025
  • Koningin Máxima bij Congres Gender & Gezondheid by WOMEN Inc.
  • Pink Ribbon: Borstkankersymposium Tijd Om Te Kiezen en Middagsymposium Kanker en Arbeid
  • Pink Ribbon: Borstkanker Bij Mannen – Bewust Beter Voorbereid
  • Pink Ribbon: Symposium Vrouw en Kanker, Hoe Kom Ik Weer in Mijn Kracht
  • Pink Ribbon: Dam tot Damloop 2017 en Dam tot Dam Wandeltocht 2017 – Loop voor Pink Ribbon
  • Pink Ribbon: De Pink Ribbon Agenda 2018
  • Cummins AEOS Electric Concept Truck Unveiled by Cummins
  • De Slimme Elektrische Boiler Voor Een Duurzame Douche by Peeeks, Inventum en Eneco
  • Dag van de Duurzaamheid 2017: Dutch Earth Week 2017 in Limburg – No Waste
  • Landal De Reeuwijkse Plassen: Het Duurzaamste Vakantiepark van Nederland
  • Klimaatinstituut Global Centre of Excellence on Climate Adaptation (GCECA) naar Utrecht
  • TED Talks: A Practical Way to Help the Homeless Find Work and Safety by Richard J. Berry

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com