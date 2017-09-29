Anders Bekeken

TED Talks: How To Make Healthy Eating Unbelievably Easy by Luke Durward

Geschreven op 29-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Gezondheid
After breaking his leg, undergraduate student Luke Durward used his time to return home and mentor his little brother on healthy eating.

While illustrating his brother’s dramatic transformation, Durward shares the obvious secret that is repeatedly overlooked by unsuccessful dieters.

