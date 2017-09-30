Geschreven op 3-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Gezondheid

What if you could know exactly how food or medication would impact your health — before you put it in your body? Genomics researcher Jun Wang is working to develop digital doppelgangers for real people.

They start with genetic code, but they’ll also factor in other kinds of data as well, from food intake to sleep to data collected by a “smart toilet.”

With all of this valuable information, Wang hopes to create an engine that will change the way we think about health, both on an individual level and as a collective.

