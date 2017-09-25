Energie en Besparing Geschreven op 28-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

WindEurope, in partnership with the Netherlands Wind Energy Association (NWEA), will host the WindEurope Conference & Exhibition from Tuesday, 28 November till Thursday 30 November 2017 in the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre. The Dutch offshore industry is undergoing a transition from oil and gas towards a more renewables-based energy supply.

Knowledge gained over decades in such areas as deep sea drilling and offshore rig construction is now increasingly being harnessed for the construction of offshore wind farms. For these three days Amsterdam will become the epicentre for knowledge exchange, thought-leadership and debate in the wind energy sector.

The Netherlands is a key market for wind energy with 3.4 GW installed capacity and one of only seven member states that have a renewable target post 2020 (16% by 2023, 3.5GW offshore fully grid-connected). The conference will deliver insight from the industry and scientific community, providing delegates with an agenda which encompasses technical, political and commercial content. While the WindEurope exhibition will connect the major players in the wind industry.

NWEA, in cooperation with IRO, is pleased to offer you an exclusive opportunity to join the Dutch Village at the WindEurope Conference & Exhibition 2017 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Our Dutch wind industry has traditionally been at the forefront of impressive achievements in the wind sector during the past few decades.

With promising outlooks and a magnitude of new projects in the pipeline, strong positioning and branding of our Dutch expertise in the wind industry is vital.

As hosting country of the annual WindEurope event we are offered excellent opportunities to highlight the distinctive proposition and track record of the Dutch supply chain.

Through the Dutch Village, NWEA and IRO offer a unique opportunity to member and non-member companies to increase their exposure and gain optimum return on investment during the event.

The Wind Energy Matchmaking by Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) offers professionals in the onshore and offshore wind energy business an unique opportunity to keep updated on the sector and its actors, and meet qualified contacts in a short amount of time.

The Wind Energy Matchmaking is connected to the WindEurope conference and exhibition 2017 in Amsterdam which is one of Europe’s leading wind energy events.

Is your business or organisation in search of new customers, partners or collaborative alliances, or are you specifically looking to explore the wind energy industry in the Netherlands or other countries, you should register for this year’s international matchmaking programme.

A must-attend event for professionals in the wind energy business. The B2B matchmaking event is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), research institutions and universities who are active in the field of onshore and offshore wind energy. Wind Energy Matchmaking 2017 will take place on Wednesday 29 and Thusrday 30 November 2017.

See also: WindDays Conference 2018 by TKI Wind op Zee and NWEA – Fors Economisch Potentieel voor Offshore Windenergie – Eindrapport Taskforce Windenergie op Zee: Overheid moet meer doen – Windteams gaan windenergie op land nieuw leven inblazen – Grootschalige inpassing van windenergie is technisch geen probleem – Cijfers Duurzame Energie in Nederland: 9% geproduceerd, 4% verbruik – Helft Doelstelling Windenergie op Land voor 2020 Bereikt: Windenergie Capaciteit van 3000 MW – De Winddagen 2016: Hoofdrol in Energietransitie voor Windenergie