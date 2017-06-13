Geschreven op 13-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

Geweldig, het kan dus wel. In Schotland was de opbrengst van windenergie en zonne-energie in de maand mei bijna genoeg om alle Schotse huishoudens van energie te voorzien. Men kwam slechts 6 procent tekort.

Op 11 dagen in de maand mei was de opgewekte duurzame energie zelfs genoeg om alle Schotse huishoudens van energie te voorzien.

Scotland has celebrated another extraordinary month for renewable energy, with wind and solar powering almost every household across the country in May.

Wind power provided 863,495 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity to the National Grid in May, up from 692,896 MWh in May 2016, an increase of almost 20 per cent. Furthermore, on 11 of the 31 days in May, wind generated enough power to supply 100 per cent or more of homes in Scotland.

Scotland’s total electricity consumption – including homes, business and industry – in May was 1,857,566 MWh. Wind power generated the equivalent of 46 per cent of Scotland’s total electricity needs last month. Source: Climate Action