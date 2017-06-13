Anders Bekeken

Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Powered 95% of Scottish Households in May

Geschreven op 13-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
Pin It

Geweldig, het kan dus wel. In Schotland was de opbrengst van windenergie en zonne-energie in de maand mei bijna genoeg om alle Schotse huishoudens van energie te voorzien. Men kwam slechts 6 procent tekort.

Op 11 dagen in de maand mei was de opgewekte duurzame energie zelfs genoeg om alle Schotse huishoudens van energie te voorzien.

Scotland has celebrated  another extraordinary month for renewable energy, with wind and solar powering almost every household across the country in May.

Wind power provided 863,495 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity to the National Grid in May, up from 692,896 MWh in May 2016, an increase of almost 20 per cent. Furthermore, on 11 of the 31 days in May, wind generated enough power to supply 100 per cent or more of homes in Scotland.

Scotland’s total electricity consumption – including homes, business and industry – in May was 1,857,566 MWh. Wind power generated the equivalent of 46 per cent of Scotland’s total electricity needs last month. Source: Climate Action

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (512)
  • Agenda (2.648)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (640)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (394)
  • Design (213)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.054)
  • Educatie (337)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.646)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (118)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (274)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (277)
  • Iets anders (325)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.574)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (727)
  • MVO (103)
  • Natuur (637)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (199)
  • Vakantie (72)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (61)
  • Vervoer en OV (794)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (268)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht Voorzien van 3380 Zonnepanelen by De Solar Store
  • Warmtebouw Utrecht Wint Healthy Urban Office Challenge 2017
  • Santalaia in Bogotá, Colombia: An Amazing Vertical Garden – A Living Building
  • APK voor Ondernemers: Zorg voor Duurzaam Ondernemerschap by Sebastiaan Hooft
  • Koning Willem-Alexander Opent Velo-City 2017: ’s Werelds Grootste Fietscongres en Team Earth
  • BlueCity Surfing the New Economy in Tropicana Rotterdam: Bring Balance Back
  • De Blauwe Economie Versie 2.0 by Gunter Pauli
  • Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Powered 95% of Scottish Households in May
  • Circular Valley: Our Circular Future Begins in Valley – Creating Circular Value
  • Groene Dromen: Cradle to Cradle – Een Circulaire Economie by VPRO Tegenlicht
  • Tegenlicht Kort: Breekt Duurzame Energie Definitief Door? De Doorbraak van Duurzaam
  • Ruim 15000 Zonnepanelen op Distributiecentrum Rhenus Contract Logistics in Eindhoven by KiesZon
  • Échte Winst: Ondernemen Met Maatschappelijke Impact by Petra Hoogerwerf
  • De Wereld van het Grote Geld: Onthullingen van Insider Ronald Bernard by DVM TV
  • 229 Nieuwe Windmolens in Nederland in 2016: 822 MW Duurzame Windenergie
  • WindDays Conference 2017: Building Wind Capacity by TKI Wind op Zee and NWEA
  • World’s Largest Bamboo Building
  • Promotie Sheng Zhong at Maastricht University: Moving Towards An Energy Efficient Future
  • Rudy Rabbinge Winnaar Rachel Carson Oeuvreprijs 2017 by VVM
  • The First International Bamboo Architecture Biennale in Baoxi, China

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com