Anders Bekeken

The Smart CAES System: Compressed Air Energy Storage in Caves by Apex-CAES

Geschreven op 11-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
Pin It

Wind and solar facilities provide power with no emissions and no fuel costs. However, unlike traditional power generation resources, renewable power production is dependent on weather, which can be out of sync with customer demand. If renewable energy supply exceeds the demand for renewables it must be stored for later use or forever lost (curtailed).

Demand for renewables is equal to total demand less electricity produced by generating units that lack the flexibility to turn off and restart in a short amount of time but are needed during peak hours, and flexible assets that must stay online to provide grid reliability services. 

Compressed air energy storage (CAES) is a proven and reliable energy storage technology unique in its ability to efficiently store and redeploy energy on a large scale, in order to provide low-cost energy and ancillary services.

During hours of low energy pricing: Compressor – purchase electricity from the grid to run electric motor-driven compressors and pressurize air for storage in an underground cavern; compressor acts as the ultimate demand response provider – remaining available to reduce electricity use instantaneously. Generator – run at LSL (low sustainable load) and provide large volume of valuable ancillary services or energy as system demands dictate

During hours of high energy pricing: Compressed air is withdrawn from the cavern, heated, and introduced to one of several combustors In the combustors, natural gas is fired to further heat the air, and the hot, expanding gases are used to drive expansion turbines. These turbines run a generator, which produces electricity and/or ancillary services for the grid

See also: The Phi Suea House in Chiang Mai, Thailand: Solar-Powered and Hydrogen Energy Storage – De Panasonic Lithium-Ion Storage Cell voor Thuisgebruik – Tesla Powerwall voor Huishoudens by Eneco: Zelf Opgewekte Duurzame Zonne-Energie Opslaan – EnspireME: The Largest Battery System in Europe by Eneco and Mitsubishi Corporation – Powerpack Installation at Southern California Edison Substation by Tesla – Tesla Energy is Getting Serious: A Battery Powered World by Tesla – Elon Musk: Tesla to Build World’s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia – The Island of Kauai Hawaii Powered by Solar Panels and Power Stacks by SolarCity and Tesla – Solar Island Ta’u in American Samoa Powered by Solar Panels and Power Packs by Tesla

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (515)
  • Agenda (2.677)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (654)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (214)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.077)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.700)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (275)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (278)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.578)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (644)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (828)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • The Dutch Have a Clever Solution to Rising Sea Levels by WEF
  • The Smart CAES System: Compressed Air Energy Storage in Caves by Apex-CAES
  • The Rising Cost of Climate Change Documentary by Earth Focus
  • Shell Plans to Spend $1 Billion a Year on Clean Energy by 2020
  • The Lucid Air Electric Car with a Top Speed of 378 km/h: Leading a New Era of Luxury Mobility
  • Biomimicry Explained with Drawings and Examples: What Could We Learn from Nature
  • Blauwe Economie in Almere: In Gesprek met Gunter Pauli, oprichter van de Blauwe Economie
  • The Great Barrier Reef Without Climate Action: The Heat is On for the Great Barrier Reef
  • Windenergie Langs de A16: 30 tot 40 Windmolens Langs de A16 Goed voor 100 MW
  • Puur Festival 2017: Vier Stages House, Techno, DnB en Urban bij de Klinkenbergerplas in Oegstgeest
  • Vanishing Coral Documentary by Earth Focus
  • The Shark Slicer: An Unbelievable Solar Boat by Jamie Mantzel
  • The Smart City Hubs in The Green Village van de TU Delft: De Slimme Stad by Eneco
  • Oude Kolentunnel op Lage Weide Utrecht Voorzien van 504 Zonnepanelen by Eneco
  • Windpark Bouwdokken op Werkeiland Neeltje Jans: Stroom voor AkzoNobel, DSM, Google en Philips
  • Sunport Delfzijl: Grootste Zonne-energie Park van Nederland Levert Stroom aan Google Data Center
  • EnspireME: The Largest Battery System in Europe by Eneco and Mitsubishi Corporation
  • The Nikola One and The Nikola Two Electric Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks by Nikola Motor Company
  • Tellenes Wind Farm in Norway with 50 Windturbines: 160 MW for Google Datacenters in Europe
  • The New Solar Roadways 3 Panels: With LED’s to Light Up the Panels or Your Logo

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com