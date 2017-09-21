Anders Bekeken

The Renewable Energy Documentary by Modern Marvels

Geschreven op 22-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
Pin It

In the young 21st Century, two realizations are dawning on the world’s population: we are hopelessly dependent on petroleum, which is only going to get more expensive; and global warming, caused mainly by our burning of fossil fuels, will impact civilization in ways that we’re only beginning to grasp.

Stepping in to fight both of these massive problems are the rapidly evolving technologies that harness renewable energy.

We will see how air, water, earth, and fire are transformed into clean, reliable sources of heat, electricity, and even automobile fuel. We’ll take an in-depth look at the most proven and reliable sources: solar, wind, geothermal, biofuels, and tidal power. From the experimental to the tried-and-true, renewable energy sources are overflowing with potential… just waiting to be exploited on a massive scale. And unlike fossil fuels, they’ll always be there.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.741)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (665)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (409)
  • Design (224)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.101)
  • Educatie (339)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.760)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (287)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (286)
  • Iets anders (340)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.586)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (162)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (655)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (205)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (890)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (274)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Op Zoek Naar De Duurzame Docent: Zet Een Duurzame Docent In Het Zonnetje
  • Sparta 100 Jaar: De Elektrische Sparta Vedette R1Z Jubileum – Joop Zoetemelk Editie
  • Hoofdkantoor en Distributiecentrum Jumbo in Veghel Met 14.000 Zonnepanelen by KiesZon
  • VSG Jaarcongres 2017: Sport en Bewegen in de Openbare Ruimte een Gamechanger
  • Nationaal Zwembadcongres 2017 by VSG: Zijn Onze Zwembaden Nog Wel Veilig?
  • The Renewable Energy Documentary by Modern Marvels
  • De EcoBeurs Biolicious 2017 met EcoWonen en EcoTuinieren in de Antwerp Expo
  • Search For The Super Battery Documentary by NOVA
  • Power Surge Documentary by NOVA
  • Duurzaam020: Hoe dan? – Samen Naar De Toekomstbestendige Stad Amsterdam
  • The WaveRoller: Renewable Wave Energy by Wärtsilä and AW-Energy
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Presenteert ’s Werelds Eerste Elektrische Hummer by Kreisel Electric
  • De Tycho Brahe en de Aurora: Twee Volledig Elektrisch Veerponten by HH Ferries Group
  • E-Harbour Amstelkwartier in Amsterdam: Ligplaatsen Voor Elektrische Passagiersvaartuigen
  • The EV100: World’s Biggest Multinationals Are Going to Speed Up Use of Electric Vehicles
  • Creating Shared Value Prize 2018 by Ashoka and Nestle
  • Nationale Energiebesparingscompetitie: De DOEN Energie[s]topper 2018
  • Devon House With a Rotating Roof by D*Haus Company
  • Daimler Delivers First Electric FUSO eCanter Trucks to UPS
  • De Elektrische Audi Aicon Concept: Futuristisch Zonder Stuur, Gaspedaal en Koplampen

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com