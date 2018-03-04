Are solar-powered homes the way to a more sustainable future? Here is a list of 10 solar-powered homes.

See also: Put Solar on It: Heliotrope An Energy Positive Solar Home by Ralph Disch – The Phi Suea House in Chiang Mai, Thailand: Solar-Powered and Hydrogen Energy Storage – Tiny House van Mill Home en WikiHouse Met Dak en Wanden van Zonnepanelen by Loci – Piet Hein Eek: Kiest Voor Mooie Zwarte Sunstation Zonnepanelen by HD Solar – Zon op De Zwijger: Innovatief Zonnedak met Matzwarte Zonnepanelen Siert Pakhuis de Zwijger – Hoofdkantoor Greenchoice Met 160 Zonnepanelen – Een Positive-Energy Huis by Solar Harvest – World’s Largest Solar Powered Building in Shandong, China: Reduce Energy Consumption 88%

The Island of Kauai Hawaii Powered by Solar Panels and Power Stacks by SolarCity and Tesla – Solar Island Ta’u in American Samoa Powered by Solar Panels and Power Packs by Tesla – China’s Solar City Dezhou: Secrets of The World’s First Solar City by China Icons – China’s Eco-City Tianjin: The Sino-Singapore Eco-City with High Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy