Anders Bekeken

The Future of Architecture: 10 Solar-Powered Homes by Mind Eye Design

Geschreven op 4-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Bouwen-Klussen, Energie en Besparing
Pin It

Are solar-powered homes the way to a more sustainable future? Here is a list of 10 solar-powered homes.

See also: Put Solar on It: Heliotrope An Energy Positive Solar Home by Ralph Disch – The Phi Suea House in Chiang Mai, Thailand: Solar-Powered and Hydrogen Energy Storage – Tiny House van Mill Home en WikiHouse Met Dak en Wanden van Zonnepanelen by Loci – Piet Hein Eek: Kiest Voor Mooie Zwarte Sunstation Zonnepanelen by HD Solar – Zon op De Zwijger: Innovatief Zonnedak met Matzwarte Zonnepanelen Siert Pakhuis de Zwijger – Hoofdkantoor Greenchoice Met 160 Zonnepanelen – Een Positive-Energy Huis by Solar Harvest – World’s Largest Solar Powered Building in Shandong, China: Reduce Energy Consumption 88%

The Island of Kauai Hawaii Powered by Solar Panels and Power Stacks by SolarCity and Tesla – Solar Island Ta’u in American Samoa Powered by Solar Panels and Power Packs by Tesla – China’s Solar City Dezhou: Secrets of The World’s First Solar City by China Icons – China’s Eco-City Tianjin: The Sino-Singapore Eco-City with High Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (542)
  • Agenda (2.841)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (689)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (426)
  • Design (227)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.134)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.854)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (12)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (289)
  • Iets anders (350)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.598)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (734)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (672)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (954)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (286)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Koning Willem-Alexander Opent De Groene Loper in Maastricht: De Groene Loper Run 2018
  • I Love Statiegeld: Teken de Petitie Statiegeld op Kleine PET-Flesjes en Blikjes
  • The Future of Architecture: 10 Solar-Powered Homes by Mind Eye Design
  • Hornsea Windpark One, Two and Three: Wereld’s Grootste Offshore Windpark (5 GW) by Ørsted
  • The Blue Battery in The Green Village van de TU Delft: Sustainable Energy Storage by AquaBattery
  • Costa Rica Will be the First Country to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics by 2021
  • Penzance in Cornwall: Het Eerste Plasticvrije Dorp in de UK – Boycot Single-Use Plastics
  • Designertassen van Oude Rubber Binnenbanden van Vrachtwagens in India by Ecowings
  • LEGO Is Adding Sustainable Plant-Based Pieces: Leaves, Bushes and Trees
  • Dezeen Awards 2018: The World’s Best Architecture, Interiors and Design Competition
  • De Bijenwerkdag Helpt Nestgelegenheden Te Realiseren en de Nationale Bijentelling 2018
  • Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Duurzaam Toerisme by René van der Duim
  • Opwekking Duurzame Energie in Nederland Groeit: Nu 13,8% Duurzame Energie in Nederland
  • De Museummetro: Viering 50 Jaar Metro in Rotterdam by RET
  • De WaterStraat in The Green Village van de TU Delft: The WaterStreet and Water Innovation
  • Windpark Spuisluis Met 6 Windmolens in IJmuiden by Eneco en Windpark IJmond
  • Plastic Free Pop-Up Store in Amsterdam: 680 Plasticvrije Bio Producten by Ekoplaza Lab
  • Waarom Heeft Februari Maar 28 Dagen?
  • Recordaantal Aansluitingen Duurzame Energie Opwekking in 2017 by Enexis
  • All Electric Challenge 2018: Pionier Gezocht by Natuur & Milieu

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com