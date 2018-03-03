Geschreven op 3-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

The Blue Battery is the only electrical storage system that is 100% sustainable. AquaBattery has developed an innovative product that stores electricity solely using water and table salt.

Their invention is a radically new way to store energy it will contribute to the growth of renewable energy technologies around the globe.

AquaBattery wants to stop the use of toxic materials, such as the acids used to build conventional batteries. Those systems are obsolete and extremely damaging to the environment.

The Blue Battery is an innovative energy storage system that uses only water and table salt to run. It is the cleanest, cheapest and safest battery in the world. Storing electricity from technologies using renewable sources has never been so attractive.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Zie ook: De WaterStraat in The Green Village van de TU Delft: The WaterStreet and Water Innovation –The Smart City Hubs in The Green Village van de TU Delft: De Slimme Stad by Eneco – PowerParking in The Green Village van de TU Delft: Parkeerterreinen als Duurzame Energiecentrale

The Smart CAES System: Compressed Air Energy Storage in Caves by Apex-CAES – The Phi Suea House in Chiang Mai, Thailand: Solar-Powered and Hydrogen Energy Storage – De Panasonic Lithium-Ion Storage Cell voor Thuisgebruik – Tesla Powerwall voor Huishoudens by Eneco: Zelf Opgewekte Duurzame Zonne-Energie Opslaan – EnspireME: The Largest Battery System in Europe by Eneco and Mitsubishi Corporation – Powerpack Installation at Southern California Edison Substation by Tesla – Tesla Energy is Getting Serious: A Battery Powered World by Tesla – Elon Musk: Tesla to Build World’s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia – The Island of Kauai Hawaii Powered by Solar Panels and Power Stacks by SolarCity and Tesla – Solar Island Ta’u in American Samoa Powered by Solar Panels and Power Packs by Tesla