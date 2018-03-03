Anders Bekeken

The Blue Battery in The Green Village van de TU Delft: Sustainable Energy Storage by AquaBattery

Geschreven op 3-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
The Blue Battery is the only electrical storage system that is 100% sustainable. AquaBattery has developed an innovative product that stores electricity solely using water and table salt.

Their invention is a radically new way to store energy it will contribute to the growth of renewable energy technologies around the globe.

AquaBattery wants to stop the use of toxic materials, such as the acids used to build conventional batteries. Those systems are obsolete and extremely damaging to the environment.

The Blue Battery is an innovative energy storage system that uses only water and table salt to run. It is the cleanest, cheapest and safest battery in the world. Storing electricity from technologies using renewable sources has never been so attractive.

