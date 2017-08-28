Geschreven op 28-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

To achieve a sustainable energy future the world needs reliable, renewable energy around the clock.

The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, Queensland is the first school in Australia to Tesla Powerpack store sustainable energy generated from solar during the day to power the boarding house during the evening and into the morning.

