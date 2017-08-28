Anders Bekeken

Tesla Powerpack + Solar Powering The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia

Geschreven op 28-8-2017
To achieve a sustainable energy future the world needs reliable, renewable energy around the clock.

The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, Queensland is the first school in Australia to Tesla Powerpack store sustainable energy generated from solar during the day to power the boarding house during the evening and into the morning.

See also: Aurora Solar Thermal Plant en Energieopslag in Port Augusta, Zuid-Australië by SolarReserve – Australia’s Energy Security – 24/7 Concentrated Solar Thermal Power plus Molten Salt Storage (CSP+) – Tesla Solar Glass Roof Tiles – Tesla Powerwall by Eneco – Solar Island Ta’u in American Samoa Powered by Solar Panels and Power Packs by Tesla – The Island of Kauai Hawaii Powered by Solar Panels and Power Stacks by SolarCity and Tesla – Tesla Powerpack Installation at Southern California Edison Mira Loma Substation – Elon Musk: Tesla to Build World’s Largest Lithium Ion Battery in South Australia

