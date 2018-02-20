Anders Bekeken

TED Talks: The Thrilling Potential For Off-Grid Solar Energy by Amar Inamdar

Geschreven op 20-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
Pin It

There’s an energy revolution happening in villages and towns across Africa — off-grid solar energy is becoming a viable alternative to traditional electricity systems. In a bold talk about a true leapfrog moment, Amar Inamdar introduces us to proud owners of off-grid solar kits — and explains how this technology has the opportunity to meet two extraordinary goals: energy access for all and a low-carbon future. “Every household a proud producer as well as consumer of energy,” Inamdar says. “That’s the democracy of energy.”

See also: TED Talks: The Surprising Solution To Ocean Plastic by David Katz –TEDxTeen: Why I Live A Zero Waste Life by Lauren Singer – TED Talks: How To Stay Calm When You Know You’ll Be Stressed by Daniel Levitin –TED Talks: How To Gain Control of Your Free Time by Laura Vanderkam – TED Talks: Inside The Mind of a Master Procrastinator by Tim Urban – TED Talks: What Makes You Special? by Mariana Atencio – TED Talks: How To Gain Control of Your Free Time by Laura Vanderkam – TED Talks: What Moral Decisions Should Driverless Cars Make? by Iyad Rahwan – TED Talks: The Era of Blind Faith in Big Data Must End by Cathy O’Neil – TED Talks: Mathematics and Sex by Clio Cresswell – TED Talks: The Secret To Living Longer May Be Your Social Life by Susan Pinker – TED Talks: A Practical Way to Help the Homeless Find Work and Safety by Richard J. Berry – TED Talks: What the World needs Now by Jamie Oliver – TED Talks: The Business Logic of Sustainability by Ray Anderson – TED Talks: Vision for Zero Emissions by Bill Gates – TED Talks: A New Ecosystem For Electric Cars by Shai Agassi – TED Talks: Architecture That Repairs Itself by Rachel Armstrong – TED Talks: Our Natural Sleep Cycle by Jessa Gamble – TED Talks: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce – TED Talks in the Field: Using Our Practical Wisdom by Barry Schwartz – TED Talks: Life Science in Prison and Conserving the Canopy by Nalini Nadkarni – TED Talks: One-Man Orchestra Of The Imagination by Andrew Bird – TED Talks: Fighting Local Warming by Yossi Vardi – TED Talks Cannes: On Global Population Growth by Hans Rosling – TED Talks: The Blue Economy System Design by Gunter Pauli – TED Talks: What The Sugar Coating on Your Cells Is Trying to Tell You by Carolyn Bertozzi – TED Talks: A Small Country With Big Ideas to Get Rid of Fossil Fuels by Monica Araya – TED Talks: How To Make Healthy Eating Unbelievably Easy by Luke Durward – TED Talks: The Most Important Lesson From 83,000 Brain Scans by Daniel Amen – TED Talks: The brain benefits of deep sleep — and how to get more of it by Dan Gartenberg

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (533)
  • Agenda (2.828)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (685)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (424)
  • Design (226)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.120)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.831)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (296)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (288)
  • Iets anders (348)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.594)
  • Licht (366)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (734)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (664)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (944)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (281)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Video 200 Jaar Normaal Amsterdams Peil: 200 Jaar Nederlands Watermanagement
  • TED Talks: The Thrilling Potential For Off-Grid Solar Energy by Amar Inamdar
  • De Opmars Van De Elektrische Taxi in Amsterdam: 550 Elektrische Taxi’s in Amsterdam
  • De Prins Friso Ingenieursprijs: Wie Wordt De Ingenieur Van Het Jaar 2018 by KIVI
  • Rijkswaterstaat Neemt 100 Exemplaren Van De Elektrische Renault ZOE In Gebruik
  • Waste-to-Chemistry Installatie: Groene Methanol Uit Plastic en Gemengd Afval by AkzoNobel
  • Pathways To Sustainability: Creating A Sustainable Future by Utrecht University
  • TED Talks: The Surprising Solution To Ocean Plastic by David Katz
  • De Milieuvriendelijkste Zorgverzekeraars Van 2018
  • Statiegeld Op Kleine PET-Flessen En Blikjes by De Statiegeld Alliantie
  • Het Einde van Plastic Wattenstaafjes: Switch the Stick by City to Sea
  • Black Snake Killaz Documentary: The Fight Against The Dakota Access Pipeline
  • Chernobyl The Exclusion Zone: A Simple Harrowing Portrait
  • The Rise Of Vertical Farming by VPRO Backlight
  • The Dome At The Enewetak Atoll: This Concrete Dome Holds A Leaking Toxic Timebomb
  • BankGiro Loterij Goed Geld Gala 2018: Miljoenen Voor Cultuur en Cultureel Erfgoed in Nederland
  • VriendenLoterij Goed Geld Gala 2018: Bijna 59 Miljoen Euro Voor 50 Goede Doelen
  • Circulair Congres: Agrifood, Chemie en Energie Samen Naar Een Circulaire Biobased Economy
  • Virtual Reality: Virtueel Door Bouwprojecten Lopen in Avalon by Reynaers
  • Naar Een Aardgasvrije Stad Eindhoven: Buurtaanpak, Energiebesparingslening, Duurzame Energie

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com