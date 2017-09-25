Geschreven op 25-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

How do we build a society without fossil fuels?

Using her native Costa Rica as an example of positive action on environmental protection and renewables.

Climate advocate Monica Araya outlines a bold vision for a world committed to clean energy in all sectors.

See also: Which Countries Run On 100% Renewable Energy? Costa Rica, Iceland, Albania and Paraguay – Leafs Ants on Parade at La Selva Biological Station Costa Rica – Costa Rica is Planning to Ban All Single Use Plastics by 2021 – Bamboo Groove Housing: Casa Ananda Model House Tamarindo Costa Rica by Erwin Schuster