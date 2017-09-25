Anders Bekeken

TED Talks: A Small Country With Big Ideas to Get Rid of Fossil Fuels by Monica Araya

Geschreven op 25-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
How do we build a society without fossil fuels?

Using her native Costa Rica as an example of positive action on environmental protection and renewables.

Climate advocate Monica Araya outlines a bold vision for a world committed to clean energy in all sectors.

