TED Talk: This Country Isn’t Just Carbon Neutral, It’s Carbon Negative by Tshering Tobgay

21-11-2017
Deep in the Himalayas, on the border between China and India, lies the Kingdom of Bhutan, which has pledged to remain carbon neutral for all time.

In this illuminating talk, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay shares his country’s mission to put happiness before economic growth and set a world standard for environmental preservation.

  1. Haro zegt:

    21 november 2017 om 12:09 | Permalink

    Ten Incredible Facts About Bhutan

  2. Jamyang Wangchuk zegt:

    21 november 2017 om 12:18 | Permalink

    The Royal Wedding, Bhutan

  3. Erik van Erne zegt:

    21 november 2017 om 12:21 | Permalink

    Bhutan: The happiest place on Earth

