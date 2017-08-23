Anders Bekeken

Tech That Could Fix One of Wind Power’s Biggest Problems: The IceWind CW Windturbine

Geschreven op 23-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
Pin It

Bloomberg’s Hello World’s Ashlee Vance paid a recent visit to Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik to see the next part of the green energy story.

He found a start-up called Icewind that is building a new type of funky wind turbine designed to perform well in low-wind conditions but also to slow itself down in high-winds, preventing it from catching on fire or ripping apart.

See also: Meet Eddy and Eddy GT: Silent Windturbines by Urban Green Energy – The Trailer-Mounted WindTamer WindTurbine by Gerald Brock – Piqo windturbine – Motorwind Turbines Spinning – The Most Beautiful Windturbines Ever Seen: The Wind Tulip and Wind Lotus by Leviathan Energy

The IceWind CW turbine is the first product designed by IceWind and has been in trials now for 7 years. The CW was originally made for non-geothermal areas in the harsh Icelandic weather conditions but suits well for all residential applications.

All IceWind turbines emphasize on tough build with carbon fiber, stainless steel and aircraft grade aluminum; a very wide production range from breezes to fierce hurricanes; nearly silent operation; no need to face the wind direction; no effect on bird life; needing virtually no maintenance and a 30 year lifespan, but the CW has a special emphasize on blending into the environment and to have an easy installation as well as it comes in a few different color variations. The IceWind CW will be available commercially soon.

1 Reactie »

Één Reactie

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    23 augustus 2017 om 11:20 | Permalink

    How a Tech Powerhouse Was Born in the Middle of the Atlantic by Bloomberg’s Hello World

    On this episode of Hello World, we dive into Iceland’s tech scene, with a special focus on how the country’s land and history have shaped its innovations. We take a look at IceWind’s new low-cost, super-durable wind turbines, rip across snowy volcanoes on steroidal vehicles built by Arctic Trucks, and go inside the universe of Eve Online. And that’s just the start…

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (517)
  • Agenda (2.700)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (658)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (221)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.088)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.731)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (276)
  • Goed Doel (112)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (279)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.583)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (201)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (858)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Visie 2025 Melk met Meerwaarde by FrieslandCampina: Verduurzaming van de Zuivelketen
  • Ruim 416.000 Zonnepanelen op Daken Leden-Melkveebedrijven FrieslandCampina by GroenLeven
  • Tech That Could Fix One of Wind Power’s Biggest Problems: The IceWind CW Windturbine
  • Kennisdag Sport en Duurzaamheid 2017: Energiebesparing bij Sportacommodaties
  • The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet: Full Electric Ultimate Luxury of the Future
  • Aurora Solar Thermal Plant en Energieopslag in Port Augusta, Zuid-Australië by SolarReserve
  • The Vision Van Research Vehicle by Mercedes-Benz
  • Chanje V8070: An Electric Class 5 Van by Chanje Energy
  • MAN Trucks & Bus Introduceert Volledig Elektrische Distributietrucks en Elektrische Stadsbussen
  • De Dikke Alg: Een Nederlandse Houten Motorfiest by Ritsert Mans op Algen Olie by Peter Mooij
  • Zullen We Samen Eneco Kopen?: Word Lid van EneCoöperatie en Houd Eneco in Publieke Handen
  • Drones Planting 1 Million Trees in the Irrawaddy River Delta in Myanmar by BioCarbon Engineering 
  • Buurkracht Helpt Buurtbewoners om Samen Energie te Besparen en Zonnepanelen te Plaatsen
  • Tao Zhu Yin Yuan Tower in Taipei, Taiwan: Agora Garden With 23,000 Trees by Vincent Callebaut
  • De Elektrische StreetScooter Work XL by Ford en Deutsche Post DHL Duitsland
  • Twee Elektrische Vrachtwagens voor Bevoorrading Albert Heijn Supermarkten in Amsterdam
  • Haarlem Plastic Vrij: De Start Van Een Duurzaam Seizoen by Initiatiefgroep Haarlem Plastic Vrij
  • Albert Heijn Plaatst 10.788 Zonnepanelen op Distributiecentrum Pijnacker
  • The Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition EVS30 in Stuttgart: The Holland Lounge
  • Royal Schiphol Group Kiest voor 100% Duurzame Windenergie uit Nederland by Eneco

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com