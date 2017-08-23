Geschreven op 23-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

Bloomberg’s Hello World’s Ashlee Vance paid a recent visit to Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik to see the next part of the green energy story.

He found a start-up called Icewind that is building a new type of funky wind turbine designed to perform well in low-wind conditions but also to slow itself down in high-winds, preventing it from catching on fire or ripping apart.

The IceWind CW turbine is the first product designed by IceWind and has been in trials now for 7 years. The CW was originally made for non-geothermal areas in the harsh Icelandic weather conditions but suits well for all residential applications.

All IceWind turbines emphasize on tough build with carbon fiber, stainless steel and aircraft grade aluminum; a very wide production range from breezes to fierce hurricanes; nearly silent operation; no need to face the wind direction; no effect on bird life; needing virtually no maintenance and a 30 year lifespan, but the CW has a special emphasize on blending into the environment and to have an easy installation as well as it comes in a few different color variations. The IceWind CW will be available commercially soon.