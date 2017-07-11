Anders Bekeken

Shell Plans to Spend $1 Billion a Year on Clean Energy by 2020

Geschreven op 11-7-2017 - Erik van Erne.
shell_logo.jpgRoyal Dutch Shell plans to spend as much as $1 billion a year on its New Energies division as the transition toward renewable power and electric cars accelerates.

Shell sees opportunities in hydrogen fuel-cells, liquefied natural gas and next-generation biofuels for air travel, shipping and heavy freight areas of transport for which batteries aren’t adequate.

The intermittent nature of wind and solar energy means power plants fired by natural gas will have a long-term role, Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden said.

See also: Climate of Concern by Shell – Shell worstelt met het klimaat – Nigeria brandt. Shell, stop daarmee! – Shell-topman Allard Castelein over Nigeria – Shell weer onder vuur: Milieuvervuiling en Schending Mensenrechten – Shell Let’s Go: Stop Drill Baby Drill – Shell’s Big Dirty Secret – Shell investeert 125 miljard dollar in oliewinning uit teerzanden – The Alberta Tar Sands: Trailer movie H2Oil – A Crude Awakening: The Oil Crash – Crude: The Real Price of Oil – Save The Arctic: Vicious Circle Narrated by John Hurt

