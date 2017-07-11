Geschreven op 11-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

Royal Dutch Shell plans to spend as much as $1 billion a year on its New Energies division as the transition toward renewable power and electric cars accelerates.

Shell sees opportunities in hydrogen fuel-cells, liquefied natural gas and next-generation biofuels for air travel, shipping and heavy freight areas of transport for which batteries aren’t adequate.

The intermittent nature of wind and solar energy means power plants fired by natural gas will have a long-term role, Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden said.

