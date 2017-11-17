Geschreven op 17-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

For the first time, entrepreneurs will compete for the most appealing offshore wind innovation. The Offshore Wind Innovation Award is a recognition of the Dutch innovative power of this young and dynamic and booming sector.

On December 6th, during the Netherlands Offshore Wind Q-meeting, the winner will be revealed.

The Dutch offshore wind market is booming. Innovative companies make a significant contribution, especially during the Operations and Maintenance phase. However, they lack visibility and face serious challenges to market entry. The Offshore Wind Innovators community unites these entrepreneurs by offering them a dedicated program. The Offshore Wind Innovators Award is one of the products to increase awareness and visibility for a wide audience.

Members of the Offshore Wind Innovators community could submit their proposals until November 7th. Now an expert jury is going to make a judgement about the innovativeness, the social and economic impact, and the entrepreneurship of the applications. The three finalists will present their solution for an expert audience. Both the jury and the audience will choose the most promising innovation.

The three finalists will be invited to speak at the Offshore Wind Seminar on February 15th and their stories will be collected and published in relevant media. In addition to exposure, the winner will be awarded with a one-day workshop and a mentorship of an industrial partner, dedicated to the need of the entrepreneur.

