Anders Bekeken

Message For Elon Musk: The Top Dutch Joint Solar Array and We Are Electrifying by Top Dutch

Geschreven op 8-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
Pin It

Hi Elon! The Top Dutch Joint Solar Array has a total planned capacity of 1,750 MW. It delivers enough electricity to power the equivalent of 467,000 households. Let’s do business!

The Top Dutch Joint Solar Array will be the largest solar power plant in the world. To build this plant, we are going to buy 5,000,000 solar panels: roughly a 1.5 billion-dollar deal. Are you in for business?

Last year we launched our ‘Hi Tesla. We are Top Dutch.’ campaign. We believe we have the best reasons for you to build the Gigafactory in our Top Dutch region. Last summer we already found thousands of potential employees for your Gigafactory. And now we are organizing business for Tesla. So Elon, let’s do business!

Top Dutch is Europe’s  energy transition region. Our energy companies power large parts of Europe. We believe in a green energy future. So, we are transitioning into renewable energy. For example, our Gemini offshore wind park is one of the largest in the world. We want to electrify everything and we are ambitious!

We surveyed 400 companies in our region. At least 300 of them have the intention to electrify their car fleet. So, we are going to buy 20,000 electric cars with roughly a 1 billion-dollar value. And the potential for more is huge. Let’s bring the electric car back home.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (524)
  • Agenda (2.818)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (684)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (422)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.116)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.822)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (295)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (348)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.595)
  • Licht (365)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (735)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (664)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (933)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (280)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Message For Elon Musk: The Top Dutch Joint Solar Array and We Are Electrifying by Top Dutch
  • Zon op Zee: Drijvend Zonnepark op Noordzee – Floating Solar-at-Sea by Oceans of Energy
  • Geen Gasaansluiting Meer In Nieuwbouwwoningen In MetropoolRegio Amsterdam
  • Bike For Brussels: Living Life On The Fast Bike Light Lane by Mortierbrigade
  • Green Business Club Utrecht Centraal Ondertekent Green Deal Zero Emission Stadslogistiek
  • Topsector Logistiek Jaarcongres 2018: De Winst Van Duurzaamheid
  • Tentoonstelling Waterwijs in Pieter Vermeulen Museum: Het Water Kwartetspel
  • Rijksdienst Voor Ondernemend Nederland RVO.nl Kiest Voor Elektrische Taxi’s in Den Haag
  • Buurauto: De Elektrische Auto Die Je Deelt Met Je Buren
  • Elektrische Bussen GVB Amsterdam: Aanbesteding Voor 31 Met Optie Voor 69 Elektrische Bussen
  • City Deal Elektrische Deelmobiliteit: Doorbraak Elektrische Deelauto’s In Woningbouwprojecten
  • ZEN Congres Aardgasvrije Nieuwbouw Zo Doe Je Dat: Samen Aan De Slag Met Aardgasvrij 
  • Vijf Elektrische Citea SLF-120 Bussen Voor Haagse HTM by VDL
  • Waste Shark: From Idea To Prototype by The Innovator Connector of RDM Rotterdam
  • Ten Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks: Alternatives to Tesla Semi Truck by Automotive Territory
  • Tesla Fabriek in Tilburg Voorzien Van Zonnepanelen
  • Havenwind: Windenergie Uit Amsterdamse Afrikahaven by Amsterdam Energie | Om en Eneco
  • Woningcorporatie Dag 2018: Trends en Ambities
  • Subsidie Collectieve Zonne-Energie Projecten by Gemeente Utrecht
  • Ondergrondse Fietsenstalling Station Maastricht Voor 3000 Fietsen

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com