Land Art Generator Initiative Solar Mural Artwork: La Monarca in San Antonio by Cruz OrtizGeschreven op 15-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
With the advent of solar panel customization, art in public space stands ready for a revolution. Solar Mural artworks celebrate local culture, provide new opportunities for artists, and make communities more vibrant and livable, all while reducing the carbon footprint of our cities as part of the solution to climate change.
In sustainable cities of the very near future, murals will be fabricated from photovoltaic panels as often as they are created with paints.
Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) Solar Mural artworks celebrate local culture, provide new opportunities for artists, and make communities more vibrant and livable—all while reducing the carbon footprint of our cities as part of the solution to climate change. In sustainable cities of the very near future, murals will be fabricated from photovoltaic panels as often as they are created with paints. The Land Art Generator Initiative is working with cities around the world to bring murals to life with the power of the sun
The unveiling of the first LAGI Solar Mural artwork La Monarca took place on November 11th at Luminaria: Contemporary Arts Festival in San Antonio.
La Monarca is the world’s first Solar Mural installation. The La Monarca image was designed by San Antonio artist Cruz Ortiz with creative direction by Penelope Boyer. La Monarca is a giant lotería card celebrating San Antonio’s status as the National Wildlife Federation’s first Monarch Butterfly Champion City.
La Monarca has been a collaboration between Land Heritage Institute (LHI)’s LHI Art-Sci Projects, EPIcenter, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), and the Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI). Fabrication and technical support has been provided by OCI Solar Power, Mission Solar Energy, Sun Action Trackers, and Sistine Solar. The project has been made possible through support from the Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Following the close of Luminaria, La Monarca will find a permanent home inside a pollinator garden on the EPIcenter campus along the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River where it will generate solar energy that will feed directly into the building and the city power grid.
In the near future, Las Monarcas will be a swarm of Monarch Butterfly-inspired Land Art Generator Initiative artworks to be designed for placement at and to provide power to social service centers, municipal buildings or eco-cultural tourism destinations in the City of San Antonio, or other stops along Monarch Butterfly migration routes. The expanded installation will be emblematic of the full range of issues the Monarch Butterfly has come to represent: species extinction due to global warming and climate change; immigrant, exile, and refugee rights; and now, renewable energy and regenerative design.
See also: Land Art Generator Initiative – LAGI 2018 Melbourne: Help Victoria Become Net-Zero by 2020 – Land Art Generator Initiative: LAGI 2016 Design Competition and LAGI Youth Prize 2015-2016 – Land Art Generator Initiative 2010 Design Competition – Land Art Generator Initiative 2012 International Design Competition: Freshkills Park New York City – Land Art Generator Initiative 2014 Design Competition Winner: Copenhagen’s Solar Hour Glass – Open Letter by LAGI to Bill Gates and Paris COP21: A Proposal for COP26 in 2020 – Land Art Generator Initiative – LAGI 2017 Willimantic: An Energy Generating Artwork
Land Art Generator Initiative 2010 International Design Competition:
The Land Art Generator Initiative: COMONA Light and Wings Choreographies in the Sky
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Solaris Solar Canopy Generates Electricity by Predock + Frane
The Land Art Generator Initiative: WATERBIRDS Re-thinking Windpower
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Fields of Windstalks Harvest Kinetic Energy From the Wind
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Light Sanctuary: A Field of Solar Ribbons Rises in the Desert
The Land Art Generator Initiative: December 2nd 1971 Solar (ECO) System
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Desert Blooms
The Land Art Generator Initiative: DEWelectric Blue-Green Field of Water Stalk Condenser Towers
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Sand Dune Clouds Producing Electrical Energy
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Artocos Inspired by the Socotra Cormorant Birds
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Prism Cloud Ceates an Experiential Fullness
The Land Art Generator Initiative: The SUNFLOWER Generating and Storing Energy
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Beach Balls Generating Energy
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Solar Dunes Generating Energy
The Land Art Generator Initiative: The Alternative Power Research + Exhibition Park
The Land Art Generator Initiative: TRANSPIRE a Zero Carbon Solution
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Interlace Energy Generation Artwork
The Land Art Generator Initiative: PV Dust, the photovoltaic farm of the future
The Land Art Generator Initiative: SunRainForest with Forest Leafers
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Tetras A Sculptural Artwork Using Aperiodic 3-D Tiling Patterns
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Alshams or the Sun
The Land Art Generator Initiative: SOLARIS
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Layers of Dubai
The Land Art Generator Initiative: NET Recycled Plastic Woven Structure with Flexible Solar Films
The Land Art Generator Initiative: The Photoreactor Farm Tower
The Land Art Generator Initiative: The Diatom Project
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Hybrid Ecology and An Artificial Environment
The Land Art Generator Initiative: The Power of the Sun
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Osmotic Loop and Osmotic Power in Abu Dhabi
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Chromatic Energy Landscape
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Sunset Running on Empty
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Solar Dunes Desert Blink
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Egal Center
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Static Motion Island, Nature and Object
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Lotus Flower
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Solar Bird
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Living Ribbon
The Land Art Generator Initiative: An Ode to the Sun
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Clouds, Lattices & Plumes
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Air Pipe Forest
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Water Everywhere and Not a Drop to Drink
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Dubai Reclaimed Harness Energy From Sandstorms
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Mirage Solar Clouds
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Fallen Leaves
The Land Art Generator Initiative: From Chaos into Silence
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Towers of Light
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Landscape as Communication of Human Activity
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Infinity
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Forests of Wind
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Solar Flock
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Solar Biennale
The Land Art Generator Initiative: The Solar Energy Field by Michael Jantzen
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Climate Art Generator
The Land Art Generator Initiative: The Solar Organ
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Sun and Water
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Sediment Spores
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Sun Rite Gravitation
The Land Art Generator Initiative: Land of sun, water and wind interaction