In 2018, the LAGI competition comes to Melbourne and the State of Victoria. Through the leadership of the Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning (DELWP), Victoria is setting an example for the world with a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. Melbourne, already one of the most sustainable cities in the world, is targeting net-zero by 2020.

How much of the clean energy infrastructure required to attain Victoria’s net-zero goal will be implemented within urban areas, and what is the impact of these new installations on our constructed and natural environments? How can solar and wind energy be integrated into public spaces in ways that educate, inspire, and are responsive to the history, culture, and nature of place?

The Victorian State Renewable Energy Action Plan outlines the steps that the government is taking to ensure a smooth and equitable transition to a thriving post-carbon economy. LAGI is delighted to be a part of that vision within the context of Action 13: Supporting important artistic and cultural sustainability events.

Melbourne and the surrounding region has a rich tradition of ambitious and creative public projects aimed towards advancing sustainable development, and the LAGI competition, which brings together multiple disciplines to take on complex problems, is a perfect fit for this vibrant city of arts and culture.

The launch of LAGI 2018 will be in January of 2018 and submissions will be due in May 2018. Your design for LAGI 2018 can become a part of helping Melbourne attain this important goal. In partnership with, and with the generous support of the Victorian Government’s Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning LAGI 2018 will demonstrate the transformation of public spaces into productive landscapes for green energy, inspiring the public to be a part of the solution, and helping Melbourne grow sustainably.

The LAGI 2018 design competition is open to anyone around the world, and invites artists, designers, scientists, engineers, and others to submit proposals for large-scale and site-specific public art installations that generate clean energy for a site in Melbourne.

See also: Land Art Generator Initiative: LAGI 2016 Design Competition and LAGI Youth Prize 2015-2016 – Land Art Generator Initiative 2010 Design Competition – Land Art Generator Initiative 2012 International Design Competition: Freshkills Park New York City – Land Art Generator Initiative 2014 Design Competition Winner: Copenhagen’s Solar Hour Glass – Open Letter by LAGI to Bill Gates and Paris COP21: A Proposal for COP26 in 2020 – Land Art Generator Initiative – LAGI 2017 Willimantic: An Energy Generating Artwork

