NAIF: The four letter word that could play a huge role in the future of the Great Barrier Reef. Here are five things you need to know about the secretive coal slush fund that is the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

The Turnbull Government could hand out $1billion of taxpayer money to kick-start the Reef-destroying Carmichael coal project in North Queensland: the mega-mine that will fuel dangerous global warming and send thousands of huge coal ships ploughing through the Great Barrier Reef.

The decision to lend the money rests with the board members of a government body – the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF). NAIF was created by the Prime Minister in 2016 and has been endowed with $5 billion of taxpayer money to fund projects in Northern Australia. Rather than spending billions of dollars on much need schools and hospitals for Northern Australia, the NAIF board are considering funding projects that will fuel catastrophic climate change and wreck the Great Barrier Reef.

