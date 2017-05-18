Natuur Geschreven op 18-5-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

CommBank is funding dirty coal projects, which are putting our globally renowned Great Barrier Reef in grave danger.

It claims to support action on climate change and keeping warming to below 2 degrees, but at the same time loan billions of dollars to fossil fuel projects that are polluting our world and making global warming worse.

CommBank has the power to help protect the Great Barrier Reef for our kids and grandkids by not investing in destructive coal projects. Instead of propping up the dying coal industry, CommBank can create new jobs in renewable energy and help transition our workforce to the industries of the future.

Tell CommBank to invest in Australia’s future, not the past. Do it now! 44082 people have added their voice already.

