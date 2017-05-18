Anders Bekeken

CommBank is Australia’s Dirtiest Bank: Five Projects They’re Bankrolling With Your Money

Geschreven op 18-5-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing, Natuur
Pin It

CommBank is funding dirty coal projects, which are putting our globally renowned Great Barrier Reef in grave danger.

It claims to support action on climate change and keeping warming to below 2 degrees, but at the same time loan billions of dollars to fossil fuel projects that are polluting our world and making global warming worse.

CommBank has the power to help protect the Great Barrier Reef for our kids and grandkids by not investing in destructive coal projects. Instead of propping up the dying coal industry, CommBank can create new jobs in renewable energy and help transition our workforce to the industries of the future.

Tell CommBank to invest in Australia’s future, not the past. Do it now! 44082 people have added their voice already.

See also: Five Things You Need to Know About NAIF: Save The Great Barrier Reef – 100 Places To Remember: Great Barrier Reef, Australia — Coral Sea Dreaming: Awaken by David Hannan

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (506)
  • Agenda (2.639)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (637)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (390)
  • Design (212)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.042)
  • Educatie (337)
  • EEN-Armoede (249)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.615)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (118)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (274)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (274)
  • Iets anders (325)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.570)
  • Licht (356)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (724)
  • MVO (103)
  • Natuur (635)
  • Nederland (9)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (197)
  • Vakantie (72)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (61)
  • Vervoer en OV (792)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (268)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • Can We Live Without Plants? Could We Survive in a World Without Plants? by CNN Eco Solutions
  • The Environmental Cost of one Day on Earth: Econundrum by CNN Eco Solutions
  • The New Cradle to Cradle City Hall of Venlo, The Netherlands
  • Bio-Energie Festival 2017: Inspiratie Voor de Toekomst
  • Het Provinciaal Jaarcongres: Gelderland Ziet Ruimte
  • The Circular Design Challenge by OpenIDEO
  • Symposium Circulaire Noodzaak: Terugwinning Zeldzame Metalen Topprioriteit by VVM sectie Afval
  • CommBank is Australia’s Dirtiest Bank: Five Projects They’re Bankrolling With Your Money
  • Collectief Zonnepanelenproject met 460 Zonnepanelen: ZonRijk Voorst by EnergieRijk Voorst
  • Five Things You Need to Know About NAIF: Save The Great Barrier Reef
  • Één Zwaluw Voorspelt Veel Goeds: Resultaten Onderzoek Business Modellen Circulaire Economie
  • Het Energielabel voor Woningen: Van Energielabel G naar Energielabel A
  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Reese Witherspoon is Home
  • Conferentie Business Modellen voor de Circulaire Economie en Markt Circulaire Economie
  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Lee Pace is Mountain
  • President Donald Trump Responds to the Netherlands: America First The Netherlands Second
  • Amsterdam Arena Stadion van de Toekomst Neemt LED-verlichting van Philips in Gebruik
  • De Elfrida: ‘s Werelds Eerste Elektrich Aangedreven Werkschip voor Visteelt in Noorwegen
  • Klimaatlintjes Ceremonie: Wat is Je Dierbaar en Wil Je Nooit Verliezen door Klimaatverandering?
  • Klimaatlabel Politieke Partijen 2012 – 2016: Wat Doen Politieke Partijen voor het Klimaat?

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com