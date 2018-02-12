Energie en Besparing Geschreven op 13-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The Africa Energy Indaba Conference is the definitive energy conference for Africa providing an annual programme that shapes energy policy for the African continent.

The event comprises of the 2-day main conference on Tuesday February 20th end Wednesday February 20st, and several official side events that occur during the same week at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johanneburg, South Africa.

“Africa is a continent with huge, as yet unrealised, potential. It is endowed with a diversity of natural resources, a generally hospitable climate and enough land for all its people. You, the person reading these words, hold the key to unlocking this awesome potential. Africa’s potential is constrained by a lack of infrastructure; particularly energy infrastructure. Energy is the driver for social and economic development enabling education, healthcare, economic and commercial enterprise and social wellbeing. Energy impacts on the life of every person and every person can impact on the availability of affordable and reliable energy for this continent. Africa needs your knowledge and skill whatever it is [financial, legal, educational, technical, social] to develop the energy sector and unleash the potential of our continent. Africa Energy Indaba provides the process for you to meet with others who share your dream of a thriving Africa; a continent where all its citizens prosper; a continent we are proud to call “home”. I invite you to step forward; to share your knowledge and expertise and to open your mind to receive the wisdom and experience of others.

Become part of Africa Energy Indaba. Be one of the growing number of concerned citizens who come together to seek solutions for Africa’s energy future. Sign up to participate in this important process that is shaping the future of Africa. I look forward to meeting you at Africa Energy Indaba and walking with you on the road towards our aspirations. Please, don’t hold back and don’t leave it too late” Brian Statham, SANEA Chairman and Africa Energy Indaba Conference Chairman

