Duurzaam Geschreven op 25-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Recognized as the largest grassroots social movement in the world with official chapters in over 60 countries, The Zeitgeist Movement (TZM) announces its 10th annual Zeitgeist Day on Saturday April 7th 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Also known as ZDay for short, this global awareness campaign features a main event with prominent movement speakers and guests from all over the world, while working in solidarity with other parallel events occurring during the same day and/or weekend. The gesture is one of global unity towards social betterment and a more humane society.

Prior main events have been documented by news agencies, including the New York Times and Huffington Post in America, with attendees and members coming from all around the world to discuss the state of society and how to improve it in a real way. Contrary to most conferences of this nature, TZM does not see needed social changes coming from the political or economic establishment. It sees it coming from the public itself through grassroots reform since TZM views the core problems in the world as actually originating from the very foundation of the eco-politico establishment to begin with. The problem is the system itself, in the view of The Zeitgeist Movement.

The 2018 main event will be held in Frankfurt, Germany at the Kunstverein Familie Montez on April 7th, 2018, 15:00 – 20:00 CET. The 2018 symposium will address the growing severity of emerging social destabilization, war, income inequality, slavery, dramatic environmental failures and, in short, overall public health and societal crises playing out on the Earth’s stage today.

This main event also occurs in tandem with numerous parallel, sister events happening around the globe during the same weekend, with prior years often having hundreds of events in over 70 countries. Main events have been documented by news agencies, including the New York Times and Huffington Post, with speakers and attendees coming from around the world to discuss the state of society and how to improve it.

This five-hour event will feature speakers such as Peter Joseph and others who will be covering a range of topics, from The Zeitgeist Movement’s train of thought, observations and proposals; to effective activism, transitional possibilities, technological developments, the importance of independent journalism, the nature of communication, the role of humor in activism, dealing with opposition and much more. Likewise, a focus on better chapter engagement and general The Zeitgeist Movement projects for activism will be discussed, honing in on tactics and reformations needed to move our social system to one of intelligent management, true sustainability and real freedom.

The Zeitgeist Movement is a global sustainability activist group working to bring the world together for the common goal of species sustainability before it is too late. Divisive notions such as nations, governments, races, political parties, religions, creeds or class are non-operational distinctions in the view of The Movement. Rather, we recognize the world as one system and the human species as a singular unit, sharing a common habitat.

