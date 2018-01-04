Anders Bekeken

The Sustainable City in Dubai, UAE

Geschreven op 4-1-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam
Pin It

See also: Duurzaam vastgoed: De Anara Tower in Dubai – De Dubai Lamp: ’s Werelds Meest Energie Efficiënte LED-Lamp by Philips Lighting – The Falcon City of Wonders: The World In A City in The Heart of Dubailand, Dubai, UAE – Dubai Gaat Voor Energie Efficiënt – The Dubai Opera House by Zaha-Hadid – Vertical Village in Dubai by Graft: Harvests the Sun with Vats Array of Solar Panels – Burj Khalifa (Burj Dubai) Animation: The World’s Tallest Building – New Burj Dubai Lake Fountain – Masdar City de duurzame carbon-neutral stad – Wheel of Dubai: The Wheel Re-invented by Royal Haskoning – Dubailand: The World’s most Ambitious Leisure, Tourism and Entertainment Park – Dubai Pearl Five Rectangular Towers by Schweger Architects –  The Palms Islands –  The World Islands and The Universe Islands

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (520)
  • Agenda (2.808)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (114)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (681)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (419)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.117)
  • Educatie (339)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.812)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (294)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (347)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.595)
  • Licht (365)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (735)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (663)
  • Nederland (14)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (115)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (918)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (278)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Green Dubai City Film: Green Dubai
  • The Sustainable City in Dubai, UAE
  • Zonnepark Avri Geldermalsen Met 34.000 Zonnepanelen Op Oude Afvalberg by Solarfields
  • Bio-beurs 2018: De Biologische Vakbeurs Groen Natuurlijk met Pureness en BioMechaTech
  • Vanaf 1 januari 2018 Loopt De Grens België – Nederland Weer In Het Midden Van De Maas
  • De Eindejaarsconference Van Peel Overleeft 2017 by Michael van Peel
  • Oudejaarconferentie Vaarwel 2017 by Sjaak Bral
  • De Oudejaarsconference 2017 by Guido Weijers
  • Oudejaars 2017 Omdat We Het Waard Zijn by Dolf Jansen en Louise Korthals
  • Oudejaarsconference 2017 Een Vloek En Een Zucht by Youp van ’t Hek
  • De Eindejaarsconferentie Houdt Het Voor Bekeken 2016-2017 by Xander De Rycke
  • Kortste Oudejaarsconference 2017 Van Nederland by Pieter Derks
  • SnowWorld Zoetermeer en Landgraaf met 13.000 Zonnepanelen by Indi Energie en KiesZon
  • Gemeentekantoor BEL Combinatie (Blaricum, Eemnes en Laren) Met 675 Zonnepanelen by KiesZon
  • Hoofdkantoor Greenchoice Met 160 Zonnepanelen: Van Energielabel F Naar Energielabel A
  • Windpark Hollandse Kust Zuid I en II: Bedrijfsleven Gaat Zonder Subsidie Op Zee Bouwen
  • Zestien Locaties Voor Windenergie in Rijnmond-Gebied Aangewezen by Provincie Zuid-Holland
  • Vijftien Gemeenten in Provincie Groningen Op Weg Naar Energieneutraal in 2035 by Gresco XL
  • Hét Duurzaam Drenthe Event 2018: De Drentse Willie Wortel en Het Duurzame Drentse Bedrijf
  • How Does Human Memory Work Documentary

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com