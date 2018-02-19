Anders Bekeken

Pathways To Sustainability: Creating A Sustainable Future by Utrecht University

Geschreven op 19-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam
Prof Maarten Hajer, scientific director of the Pathways to Sustainability programme explains what he hopes to achieve in the next couple of years and how the Utrecht University hubs will help to turn these ambitions into reality.

Sustainability research at Utrecht University is exceptionally strong and covers many different fields. Having the unique combination of top-notch fundamental natural science research, modelling, and scholarship in innovation, transition, governance and finance, Utrecht University, as a broad research university, is at the forefront of innovation in sustainability research.

The focus will be on identifying and understanding transformative pathways in four hubs: Towards Industry with Negative Emissions – Future Food: Pathways towards Healthy Planet Diets – Transforming Infrastructures for Sustainable Cities – Water, Climate and Future Deltas. Read more at Pathways to Sustainability

