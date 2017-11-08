Geschreven op 8-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam

From the MVO Nederland Maritime Network, several top Dutch maritime companies joined forces to make procurement more sustainable.

The role of procurement in the maritime sector is ever-evolving. The expected lifetime of a product is becoming shorter, while supply chains are becoming less transparent. With the increasing globalisation of business the need has arisen to look beyond cost-saving measurements. Over 80% of CPO’s recognise sustainable procurement as a trend. Key is to generate sustained profitability, economically, socially and environmentally.

Boskalis, Heerema Marine Contractors, Pon Power BV, Royal IHC and Theunissen Technical Trading now collaborate to get to grips with this trend by creating a tool for sustainable procurement: The Maritime Blue Scan.

Parties in the maritime sector currently mainly act solitary when it comes to embedding sustainability in procurement processes, often leading to different interpretations and implementations of sustainability. Health and safety is often included in sustainable procurement, but are procurement officers aware of issues like bonded labour, supply of living wages or water consumption by their suppliers? Is it sufficient to ask a supplier to sign a code of conduct? Advanced levels of CSR, i.e. full integration of sustainability improvements in management systems, is rarely seen.

Within the ‘Sustainable procurement in the maritime sector’ project companies co-create a tool. This tool, designed and implemented by SmartTrackers, is an online application that allows companies throughout the entire maritime sector to execute assessments of the sustainability level of their suppliers. It contains a questionnaire that builds upon the project partners’ custom made methods and is aligned with international standards.

By aligning methods and collaborating through this platform the companies involved lift their sustainable procurement processes to a higher level. This creates unity and clarity for all parties concerning sustainability expectations and process implementation. Extensive adoption in the Dutch maritime sector will create world wide ripple effects throughout the entire maritime value chain.

The Maritime Blue Scan tool enables information sharing amongst the maritime network partners. This means that suppliers only need to adhere to one standard and will receive only one audit request. The tool is embedded in a project framework that prescribes procurement process requirements to ensure a high audit or evaluation standard. This leads to efficiency gains. The project offers access to a well-founded sustainability method and a concrete incentive for sustainable choices in products and services for maritime suppliers worldwide.

MVO Nederland Maritime Network heeft samen met de maritieme sector de tool Blue Scan ontwikkeld. Met Blue Scan wordt transparantie in de sector gestimuleerd op het gebied van maatschappelijk verantwoord ondernemen (MVO) en kan het een bijdrage leveren aan duurzame innovaties.

Blue Scan helpt bij het bepalen van het niveau van maatschappelijk verantwoord ondernemen voor de eigen organisatie als voor de toeleveranciers. Brede toepassing van Blue Scan door de Nederlandse maritieme sector zal leiden tot significante effecten in de gehele maritieme waardeketen.

Boskalis, Heerema Marine Contractors, Pon Power BV, Royal IHC en Theunissen Technical Trading zijn in 2016 begonnen met het ontwikkelen van de tool. Door het combineren van al gebruikte methodes en door samenwerking binnen dit platform is deze tool ontwikkeld om duurzaam inkopen naar een hoger niveau te tillen.

Blue Scan biedt één systeem voor verschillende types scans voor maatschappelijk verantwoord ondernemen. De duurzame prestaties van elke leverancier worden nauwkeurig in kaart gebracht, waarbij steeds interactie mogelijk is tussen klant en leverancier. Leveranciers hoeven maar één keer de scan in te voeren, in plaats van allerlei losse scans voor verschillende afnemers. Dit is efficiënt en kostenbesparend. Door inzicht in elkaars resultaten kunnen deelnemers van elkaar leren. Gebruikers kunnen scores voor maatschappelijk verantwoord ondernemen delen en daarmee uitdragen wat hun inspanningen en resultaten zijn.

Zie ook: De Winnaars van de Maritime Awards 2017