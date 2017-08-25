Duurzaam Geschreven op 27-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Making Waves helps innovative ideas to get past the promising stage by connecting them to investors, organizations and policy and decision makers during a unique one-day event on Thursday September 7 2017 on the Dutch Afsluitdijk.

In acceleration sessions the people behind these innovations are connected to professionals who will help them to reach their full potential.

Keynote speech Kofi Annan: The growing impacts of climate change are exacerbating the challenges and risks for a growing world population with an ever-growing demand for water, food and energy. Mr Annan will set the scene for today in his opening address.

Keynote speech Melanie Schultz van Haegen: Whether we talk about food, health, safety, peace, climate or energy – the basis of all global challenges we face today is water. Mrs Schultz will stress that crossover innovations are needed to tackle these problems.

Keynote speaker Tom Middendorp: Mr Middendorp will focus on global challenges such as freshwater scarcity from a security perspective and the way in which the armed forces can serve as a launching customer for innovative solutions.

During six events over the past year over fifty innovations competed for a place on the Making Waves stage. From these innovations, 32 will engage with the audience in one of the accelerations sessions. Some of them will be present on stage for a debate or a one minute pitch.

Only 17 innovations were selected by the jury for a full pitch: Villagepump – Sunglacier – Slow Mill – Shallow Geothermal Wells – Rain(a)way – Plastic Road – NaFRAd – Wetsus – Micreos – Ioniqa Technologies – Honey Highway – H2O Barrier – GrowX – FishFlow Innovations – Dutch aWEARness – Bluerise – aQysta (Barsha Pump) – Aquafarm

These 17 will compete for a place in the final of Ideas From Europe .

