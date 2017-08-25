Anders Bekeken

Making Waves Helps Innovative Ideas in The Netherlands: Ideas from Europe

Geschreven op 27-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Duurzaam
Pin It

Making Waves helps innovative ideas to get past the promising stage by connecting them to investors, organizations and policy and decision makers during a unique one-day event on Thursday September 7 2017 on the Dutch Afsluitdijk.

In acceleration sessions the people behind these innovations are connected to professionals who will help them to reach their full potential.

Keynote speech Kofi Annan: The growing impacts of climate change are exacerbating the challenges and risks for a growing world population with an ever-growing demand for water, food and energy. Mr Annan will set the scene for today in his opening address.

Keynote speech Melanie Schultz van Haegen: Whether we talk about food, health, safety, peace, climate or energy – the basis of all global challenges we face today is waterMrs Schultz will stress that crossover innovations are needed to tackle these problems.

Keynote speaker Tom Middendorp: Mr Middendorp will focus on global challenges such as freshwater scarcity from a security perspective and the way in which the armed forces can serve as a launching customer for innovative solutions.

During six events over the past year over fifty innovations competed for a place on the Making Waves stage. From these innovations, 32 will engage with the audience in one of the accelerations sessions. Some of them will be present on stage for a debate or a one minute pitch.

Only 17 innovations were selected by the jury for a full pitch: Villagepump – Sunglacier – Slow Mill – Shallow Geothermal Wells – Rain(a)way – Plastic Road – NaFRAd – Wetsus – Micreos – Ioniqa Technologies – Honey Highway – H2O Barrier – GrowX – FishFlow Innovations – Dutch aWEARness – Bluerise – aQysta (Barsha Pump) – Aquafarm

These 17 will compete for a place in the final of Ideas From Europe.

See also: PlasticRoad by KWS Infra van VolkerWessels: De Duurzame Weg van Gerecycled Plastic – De Honey Highway: Een Blijvend Paradijs Voor Bijen in de Bermen van de A4 Delft-Schiedam – Zonnefietspad SolaRoad: Het Eerste Energie Opwekkende Fietspad van Nederland by Ooms – Het Afsluitdijk Wadden Center – Ideas from Europe 2017–2018: Joint Development Shared Purpose

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (517)
  • Agenda (2.704)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (659)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (221)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.092)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.731)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (276)
  • Goed Doel (112)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (282)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.583)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (201)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (862)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Ideas from Europe 2017–2018: Joint Development Shared Purpose
  • Making Waves Helps Innovative Ideas in The Netherlands: Ideas from Europe
  • Subsidie Demonstratieregeling Klimaattechnologieën en Innovaties in Transport: DKTI-Transport
  • Drie Distributietrucks met Waterstof Brandstofcel voor Asko in Noorwegen by Scania
  • Proefvak in Ouderkerk aan den IJssel met Deklaag van 100% Gerecycled HERA Asfalt by KWS Infra
  • The Zacua Electric City Car M2 and M3 by Motores Limpios Mexico
  • HoutWereld Praktijkdag 2017: Waar Gaan We Heen Met Hout?
  • Meubels Inleveren bij Kringloopwinkels: Tips Voor Het Inleveren van Meubilair en Andere Goederen
  • The Officine REcycle Italian Cargo Bike: Transformed Old Bike Frames Into Cargo Bicycles
  • De Groene Strijd: Nederland op Weg naar Duurzaamheid by Montesquieu Instituut
  • Visie 2025 Melk met Meerwaarde by FrieslandCampina: Verduurzaming van de Zuivelketen
  • Ruim 416.000 Zonnepanelen op Daken Leden-Melkveebedrijven FrieslandCampina by GroenLeven
  • Tech That Could Fix One of Wind Power’s Biggest Problems: The IceWind CW Windturbine
  • Kennisdag Sport en Duurzaamheid 2017: Energiebesparing bij Sportacommodaties
  • The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet: Full Electric Ultimate Luxury of the Future
  • Aurora Solar Thermal Plant en Energieopslag in Port Augusta, Zuid-Australië by SolarReserve
  • The Vision Van Research Vehicle by Mercedes-Benz
  • Chanje V8070: An Electric Class 5 Van by Chanje Energy
  • MAN Trucks & Bus Introduceert Volledig Elektrische Distributietrucks en Elektrische Stadsbussen
  • De Dikke Alg: Een Nederlandse Houten Motorfiest by Ritsert Mans op Algen Olie by Peter Mooij

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com