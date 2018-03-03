Anders Bekeken

LEGO Is Adding Sustainable Plant-Based Pieces: Leaves, Bushes and Trees

3 March 2018: LEGO adding sustainable pieces to its products. LEGO will be adding some pieces to its products this year that are made from plant-based plastic derived from sugar cane.

The new pieces will account only for about 1% of the Danish company’s product mix, but it’s a start. And if LEGO can do it, other manufacturers could too. The move is part of the LEGO Group’s commitment to use sustainable materials in core products and packaging by 2030.

LEGO botanical elements such as leaves, bushes and trees will be made from plant-based plastic sourced from sugarcane in the future and will appear in LEGO boxes in 2018. The new sustainable LEGO elements will come in varieties including leaves, bushes and trees. LEGO has linked up with the World Wildlife Foundation to create awareness about sustainable plastics and has joined the Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance to promote the bioplastics industry.

The famous LEGO bricks are currently made from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, which is derived from petroleum. While it is strong and durable, it is next to impossible to recycle. The new sustainable LEGO elements are made from polyethylene, which is a soft, durable and flexible plastic, and while they are based on sugar-cane material, they are technically identical to those produced using conventional plastic. The elements have been tested to ensure the plant-based plastic meets the high standards for quality and safety that the LEGO Group has, and consumers expect from LEGO products. The new plant-based pieces are not quite biodegradable but they can be recycled into new pieces.

