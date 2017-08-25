Ideas from Europe has launched its second search for potential solutions to global challenges. EU Member States will search for entrepreneurs with ideas that can change the world. See: Making Waves Helps Innovative Ideas in The Netherlands: Ideas from Europe

During the official launch of Ideas from Europe on April 6 2017 in Malta, the first semi-finalist of Ideas from Europe has been announced. Congratulations to EasyPeasyCoding! This young Maltese startup has been selected as one of two most innovative ideas from Malta to represent Malta during the Ideas from Europe semi-finals of Ideas from Europe in Tallinn in November.

Activities 2017-2018: EU-wide search for potential solutions to global challenges started in April 2017. November 2017: semi-finals in Tallinn where the nine best ideas are selected for the finals. January 2018: the general public selects the tenth idea via public voting. Spring 2018: at the final stage the ten selected ideas will be presented to stakeholders who are needed to scale-up the ideas.