Anders Bekeken

Ideas from Europe 2017–2018: Joint Development Shared Purpose

Geschreven op 27-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Duurzaam
Pin It

Ideas from Europe facilitates the joint development of ideas with social and economic impact. We are building a platform to validate solutions to global challenges, validate constraints and opportunities and facilitate joint development between stakeholders. Our mission is to create transparency in the scale-up process of ideas worth doing.

Ideas from Europe has launched its second search for potential solutions to global challenges. EU Member States will search for entrepreneurs with ideas that can change the world. See: Making Waves Helps Innovative Ideas in The Netherlands: Ideas from Europe

During the official launch of Ideas from Europe on April 6 2017 in Malta, the first semi-finalist of Ideas from Europe has been announced. Congratulations to EasyPeasyCoding! This young Maltese startup has been selected as one of two most innovative ideas from Malta to represent Malta during the Ideas from Europe semi-finals of Ideas from Europe in Tallinn in November.

Activities 2017-2018: EU-wide search for potential solutions to global challenges started in April 2017. November 2017: semi-finals in Tallinn where the nine best ideas are selected for the finals. January 2018: the general public selects the tenth idea via public voting. Spring 2018: at the final stage the ten selected ideas will be presented to stakeholders who are needed to scale-up the ideas.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (517)
  • Agenda (2.704)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (659)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (221)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.092)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.731)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (276)
  • Goed Doel (112)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (282)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.583)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (201)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (862)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Ideas from Europe 2017–2018: Joint Development Shared Purpose
  • Making Waves Helps Innovative Ideas in The Netherlands: Ideas from Europe
  • Subsidie Demonstratieregeling Klimaattechnologieën en Innovaties in Transport: DKTI-Transport
  • Drie Distributietrucks met Waterstof Brandstofcel voor Asko in Noorwegen by Scania
  • Proefvak in Ouderkerk aan den IJssel met Deklaag van 100% Gerecycled HERA Asfalt by KWS Infra
  • The Zacua Electric City Car M2 and M3 by Motores Limpios Mexico
  • HoutWereld Praktijkdag 2017: Waar Gaan We Heen Met Hout?
  • Meubels Inleveren bij Kringloopwinkels: Tips Voor Het Inleveren van Meubilair en Andere Goederen
  • The Officine REcycle Italian Cargo Bike: Transformed Old Bike Frames Into Cargo Bicycles
  • De Groene Strijd: Nederland op Weg naar Duurzaamheid by Montesquieu Instituut
  • Visie 2025 Melk met Meerwaarde by FrieslandCampina: Verduurzaming van de Zuivelketen
  • Ruim 416.000 Zonnepanelen op Daken Leden-Melkveebedrijven FrieslandCampina by GroenLeven
  • Tech That Could Fix One of Wind Power’s Biggest Problems: The IceWind CW Windturbine
  • Kennisdag Sport en Duurzaamheid 2017: Energiebesparing bij Sportacommodaties
  • The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet: Full Electric Ultimate Luxury of the Future
  • Aurora Solar Thermal Plant en Energieopslag in Port Augusta, Zuid-Australië by SolarReserve
  • The Vision Van Research Vehicle by Mercedes-Benz
  • Chanje V8070: An Electric Class 5 Van by Chanje Energy
  • MAN Trucks & Bus Introduceert Volledig Elektrische Distributietrucks en Elektrische Stadsbussen
  • De Dikke Alg: Een Nederlandse Houten Motorfiest by Ritsert Mans op Algen Olie by Peter Mooij

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com