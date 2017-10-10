Duurzaam Geschreven op 10-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The 8th Business Development Day of the Biobased Delta will take place on Thursday 23rd November 2017 in the Bio Base Europe Training Center in Terneuzen.

This year’s theme is Borderless Biobased Business, in close cooperation with Flanders Biobased Valley.

Zie ook: Biobased Economy (BBE) in Nederland: Van ‘Fossil Based’ Naar ‘Bio Based’ Economy – De Bio Based Economy (BBE): De Groene Toekomst by Platform Groene Grondstoffen – Building Our Biobased Economy: Industrial Biotechnology Netherlands by B-Basic – Biobased Economy: Seminar & Technologie Matchmaking naar Maleisië en Indonesië – Bouwen met Groene Duurzame Bio-Based Bouwmaterialen: Vijf Ideeën Beloond – Bio Based: Veluws Gras als Grondstof voor Eiwitten, Vezels, Vitamines, Polymeren en Groen Gas – Graskracht: Maaigras als Duurzame Energie – Reportage van TV Limburg – Besparen op Energiekosten met Olifantengras –Industriële Biotechnologie: Van Plant tot Materiaal, Medicijn en Motorbrandstof by BE-Basic – De Praktijkdag Bio-Energie 2012 – Bio Based Economy (BBE): Rietafval Grondstof voor Hernieuwbaar Plaatmateriaal by DSM – Bio-Energie Festival 2017: Inspiratie Voor de Toekomst – BioBooster: Aanjager voor de Biobased Economy (BBE) – Transition to a Bio-based Economy – The Bioeconomy starts here – Gelderland Koploper in Nederland in de Biobased Economy (BBE)