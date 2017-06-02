Geschreven op 2-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam

Jobs, Fuel, Food, Health, Housing, Paper, Textiles, Auto Parts, Livestock Feed are all possibilities of this miracle plant. This video is about a father’s search to find the healthiest building materials that leads him to the completion of the nation’s first hemp house. Hemp with lime is a non-toxic, energy efficient, mildew, fire and pest resistant building material.

The drawback — industrial hemp is currently illegal to farm in the U.S.A. Industrial hemp is a non-psychoactive plant, grown in 31 other countries that makes 1,000’s of sustainable products and offers solutions for global warming, nutrition, poverty and deforestation. Here in the U.S., hemp could be a money-making crop for farmers and create jobs. But why can’t we grow it here?

Bringing It Home tells the story of hemp: past, present and future and a global industry that includes textiles, building materials, food products, bio-plastics, auto parts and more. More industrial hemp is exported to the U.S. than to any other country and American consumers are purchasing over $450 million in hemp products annually. This video explores the question of why a crop with so many widespread benefits cannot be farmed in the United States by illustrating its history, current industries and talking to both opponents and proponents of the industrial hemp farming legalization effort. This is the story of hemp’s past, present and future through interviews with hemp business leaders and entrepreneurs from all over the globe, historical images and media clips, and footage filmed in the U.K, Spain, Washington D.C., California and North Carolina.

The documentary aims to magnify dialogue about hemp in order to facilitate America’s transition to a more informed, sustainable, and healthy future. This is an inspirational tale that provides viewers with a new connection to the issue of toxicity in human habitats and how hemp can play a role in innovative healthy green building solutions. A major drawback for hemp is that the fiber must be imported. We spoke with hemp business owners and facilities, filmed hemp farms and commercial structures. We learn about hemp foods and nutrition from a hemp farmer and founder of Good Oil in the U.K.

We visit Capitol Hemp — a retail store featuring hemp clothing and products. Vote Hemp and HIA shares insights into current U.S. legislative efforts and outreach to the White House. In California, American hemp business CEO’s David and Mike Bronner of Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps and John Roulac of Nutiva discuss how hemp products built their million dollar companies.

Eco-couture designers use organic hemp fabrics from China while making a home. Farmers in Silk Hope, NC hear about hemp’s agricultural benefits and voice their support for bringing this crop back to American farms where it used to grow. Hemp’s role in world and American history is treated through lively animation and brief segments using archival imagery to discuss the importance of hemp during Colonial times through the World War II era and it’s eventual classification as a substance one narcotic, even though the oil, seed, and fiber varieties of industrial hemp cannot be used as a drug.