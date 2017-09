Geschreven op 15-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Dieren

Two white reticulated giraffes, a mother and her calf, were captured on camera at the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservacy in Kenya. Their creamy coloring is due to a genetic condition called leucism, in which there is partial loss of pigmentation in an animal’s skin, hair, feathers, scales or cuticle, but not the eyes.

Read more at Hirola Conservation Programme