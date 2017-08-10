Geschreven op 11-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Design

MARIN (Maritime Research Institute) tested an innovative concept for a floating mega island. The island comprises 87 large floating triangles that are flexibility connected to one another. Together they form a flexible floating island that can be as large as 1 to 5 km in cross-section.

The floating island concept, which is made up of triangles composed of wood and polystyrene, was tested out in a water tank, complete with simulated wind and waves.

Floating mega islands offer future-proof living and working space at sea for: Developing, generating, storing, and maintaining sustainable energy (offshore wind, tidal energy, wave energy and floating solar panels). Loading and transhipping cargo in coastal areas where there is little infrastructure. Cultivating food, such as seaweed and fish. Building houses and recreation close to the water. These types of solutions are part of the Blue Future in which the seas and oceans (70% of the earth’s surface area) are used sustainably.

The technological challenges are enormous. How do we develop floating mega structures that are strong and safe enough to withstand winds and currents? How can these systems be connected together and to the seabed? What is the extent of an island’s motion, and what effect does this have on the people who live and work on the island? How can we organise traffic and transport? But there are also ecological issues. What is the effect of a large floating community on the water under and around it? How can we make the system cyclic in terms of water, energy, raw materials and waste?Source: MARIN

See also: Nieuw Groenwater Golfenergieconcept Succesvol Getest by MARIN – Recycled Island by WHIM Architecture: Cleaning our Oceans and Creating a Floating City – Video: Unbelievable Floating Architectural Structures of The Future – Shimizu’s Dream: Green Float An Environmental City Island Floating on the Equatorial Pacific – The Floating Beach by Dutch Docklands – Bartels Design Contest 2010: Een Drijvend Olympisch Dorp met Olympisch Stadion