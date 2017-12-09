Geschreven op 9-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Cradle to Cradle

William McDonough wrote this poem as a summary of and follow up to his presentation on November 13, 2017, at the 15th annual New York Times International Luxury Conference in Brussels, Belgium.

See also: The Commonwealth Club Presents: An Evening with Bill McDonough on Cradle to Cradle – Video Cradle To Cradle Explained – William McDonough on Cradle to Cradle design TED Talks – The Importance of Cradle to Cradle Certification Explained by Jay Bolus MBDC – Video Cradle To Cradle Explained – Video William McDonough: The wisdom of designing Cradle to Cradle – Bill McDonough, Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute Interview at GGCS3 by Hub Culture – William McDonough Discusses the World Embracing Cradle to Cradle – William McDonough Introduces the Green Products Innovation Institute – The Green Products Innovation Institute (GPII) – Sustainability in Seven by Core77: William McDonough on Cradle to Cradle Design – Video Cradle to Cradle: An Explanation by Reggs Design – Boek Cradle to Cradle in Bedrijf en Cradle to Cradle (Afval=voedsel)