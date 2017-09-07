Anders Bekeken

PuraVita: The FirstEver Cradle to Cradle Gold Certified Fragrance by IFF

9-9-2017
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, sets a new benchmark for fragrance sustainability with the release of the first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified fragrance: PuraVita.

The fragrance, which has notes of green apple, wood, apricot and vanilla, is a proof of concept for an innovative approach to sustainable fragrance creation. PuraVita is a model for what can be achieved when perfumers pair creativity with sustainable design principles.

“IFF’s announcement of their new Cradle to Cradle Certified fragrance marks a very personal and deeply considered moment in the history of products that touch us and appeal to our senses. It is literally the moment to celebrate the sweet smell of success,” said William McDonough.

PuraVita is Cradle to Cradle Certified at the Gold level and IFF has earned a Platinum level Material Health Certificate for the fragrance.

