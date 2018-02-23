Anders Bekeken

New Plastics Economy: Circular Materials Challenge by Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Geschreven op 23-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Cradle to Cradle
The New Plastics Economy is an ambitious, three-year initiative to build momentum towards a plastics system that works. Applying the principles of the circular economy, it brings together key stakeholders to rethink and redesign the future of plastics, starting with packaging.

How do we stop millions of tonnes of plastics entering our oceans every year? Despite innovation, collaboration and investment to clean up waste, the three biggest clean ups tackle less than 0.5% of the plastic entering the ocean each year.

We need innovation that tackles the root cause of ocean plastics, and not just the symptoms. Our $2M Innovation Prize winners demonstrate some of the possibilities to radically rethink the ways we make, use and reuse plastic packaging.

The New Plastic Economy initiative is led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with a broad group of leading companies, cities, philanthropists, policymakers, academics, students, NGOs, and citizens.

