Anders Bekeken

Metabolic Circular Cities Program: Challenge for Today and Prepare for Tomorrow

Geschreven op 10-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Cradle to Cradle
Pin It

By 2050, 70% of us will live in cities. To meet the challenges of today and prepare for tomorrow, cities must rapidly embed sustainable approaches into their development. 

The Metabolic Circular Cities Program guides cities to make data-driven decisions, steers and accelerates their progress to becoming sustainable leaders, and connects them to a change-driven network of other pioneers.

The new Metabolic Cities Program starting with a focus on spatial planning will bring together European cities to accelerate the transition to becoming inclusive, regenerative, and circular. Many European cities have taken the lead in setting goals towards becoming more sustainable. But knowing where to start and understanding which strategies can really have the most impact can be a real barrier for progress. That’s why Metabolic is launching the Metabolic Cities Program to help cities become inclusive, regenerative, and circular.

Membership is open to cities across north west Europe. Joining the program provides access to exclusive consulting, learning, and collaboration opportunities with other cities. One of the cornerstone activities will be our yearly Metabolic Cities research trajectory, which starts with a focus on spatial intelligence. Cities will learn how to apply policy goals spatially, understand the opportunities and barriers present in different neighborhoods, define KPIs to track progress, and jump-start implementation.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (544)
  • Agenda (2.844)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (689)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (428)
  • Design (228)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.136)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.864)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (122)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (12)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (289)
  • Iets anders (350)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.601)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (734)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (673)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (968)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (286)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • Statiegeld op Kleine Plastic Flesjes in 2021 Nog Lang Niet Zeker: Nieuwe Doelstelling Bedrijfsleven
  • De Buurtmolen in het Friese Herbaijum: Groene Stroom voor 460 Huishoudens by Qurrent en EWT
  • Green Collecting Haarlem: Samenwerking Zorgt Voor 50% Minder Ritten Bedrijfsafvalwagens
  • De Klimaatenvelop: Kabinet Investeert 300 Miljoen Euro Per Jaar in CO2-Reductie
  • Brainport Smart District (Wijk van de Toekomst): Aardgasvrije Wijk Brandevoort-Noord in Helmond
  • Metabolic Circular Cities Program: Challenge for Today and Prepare for Tomorrow
  • Hyundai Kite IED: An Electric Dune Buggy That Converts Into A Jet Ski by Hyundai
  • Goodyear Oxygene Tire: This Living Moss Tire Converts CO2 Into Oxygen by Goodyear
  • HONE Daglichtsysteem Zwembad Den Hommel Utrecht: Nanotechnologie Verwarmt Zwembadwater
  • Markt Mozaïek: Uniek Kunstwerk voor Vredenburgplein in Utrecht by Jennifer Tee
  • Europese Subsidie Voor Duurzame Stadswijk Kanaleneiland-Zuid in Utrecht
  • Clubgebouw De Driewerf van Utrechtse Roeiverenigingen Orca, Triton en Viking Energiezuinig
  • The Wonderful World Of Fungi Documentary 2018 by First Documentary
  • Zonnepark SADC Groene Hoek in Hoofddorp met 125.000 Zonnepanelen by SolarEnergyWorks
  • Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s): Nederland Slecht op Milieu, Klimaat, Energie SDG’s
  • Thank You For The Rain by Kisilu Musya and Julia Dahr
  • Anote’s Ark Movie by Matthieu Rytz
  • Ten All-New Electric Cars that Want to be Better than Tesla by Automotive Territory
  • Rimac Concept Two Electric Hypercar: Een Supercar Met een Topsnelheid van 412 km/uur
  • De Cradle to Cradle Sportzaal Venlo-Zuid: Veel Cradle to Cradle Bouwmaterialen Toegepast

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com