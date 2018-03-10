Geschreven op 10-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Cradle to Cradle

By 2050, 70% of us will live in cities. To meet the challenges of today and prepare for tomorrow, cities must rapidly embed sustainable approaches into their development.

The Metabolic Circular Cities Program guides cities to make data-driven decisions, steers and accelerates their progress to becoming sustainable leaders, and connects them to a change-driven network of other pioneers.

The new Metabolic Cities Program starting with a focus on spatial planning will bring together European cities to accelerate the transition to becoming inclusive, regenerative, and circular. Many European cities have taken the lead in setting goals towards becoming more sustainable. But knowing where to start and understanding which strategies can really have the most impact can be a real barrier for progress. That’s why Metabolic is launching the Metabolic Cities Program to help cities become inclusive, regenerative, and circular.

Membership is open to cities across north west Europe. Joining the program provides access to exclusive consulting, learning, and collaboration opportunities with other cities. One of the cornerstone activities will be our yearly Metabolic Cities research trajectory, which starts with a focus on spatial intelligence. Cities will learn how to apply policy goals spatially, understand the opportunities and barriers present in different neighborhoods, define KPIs to track progress, and jump-start implementation.