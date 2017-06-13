The world’s first business development hub for the circular economy: Circular Valley. Located in the Amsterdam metropolitan region near Schiphol is the place where national and international circular challenges and initiatives will transform from idea to reality.

Circular Valley offers the complete spectrum of facilities and services to facilitate the transition to a circular economy; work and collaborative spaces, maker spaces, fab labs and pilot plants. Valley fosters collaborative design and connects stakeholders on a systemic level. Valley creates circular value and new opportunities for economic growth.

The world needs leading examples to show that new collaborative ways of working and developing result in a better functioning economic system. Examples to prove that product- and service development are possible from a systemic perspective.

In The Netherlands, we are creating a place where these examples come to life. A unique place where circular ideas, technologies, financing structures and business models are being developed. A physical R&D environment with a community that significantly accelerates the transition to a circular economy.

Circular Valley will become the first circular hub in the world: the place where circular challenges from around the world will be solved together with a unique mix of stakeholders. Valley will be located in Schiphol Trade Park, the world’s most sustainable area development. Valley has close proximity to the main logistics hub of the Netherlands: Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Port of Rotterdam, Port of Amsterdam and Greenport Aalsmeer.