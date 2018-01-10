Biologisch Geschreven op 10-1-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

World Bio Markets is a comprehensive event for individuals and companies of all sizes looking to get the latest updates on biobased supply chain players.

Well organised, international in scope, it really is a conference worth attending. We came back from it with lots of new insights and ideas!

Dedicated to the industry, World Bio Markets brings together expert speakers from across the value chain for three full days of networking and learning.

World Bio Markets will take place on 20-22 March 2018. If you have registered for two days you may attend on the 20 and 21 March. If the workshop day is also included in your registration, you may also attend on the 22 March. The event will take place at the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.