Anders Bekeken

What Has Love Got To Do With Valentine’s Day? by Marla May Hayley

Geschreven op 3-2-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Valentijn
Love is life! Searching for Love on Valentine’s Day? Valentine’s Day puts the emphasis on love for someone special in your life. Love changes everything. Love is something different for each one of us.

Striving for love? Find a companion! Can Love Help You To Live Longer?

Single or married? Two different life choices can lead to drastically different health results. The lives of bachelors and single ladies may be more fun but what about health risks? Is it true that people in strong relationships live longer?

Do married couples adapt better to illness or disease than single people? Married or living together? Which one is better? And why? What kind of relationships help the most?

If you want to read the whole article: Can Love Help You To Live Longer?

